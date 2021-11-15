Campaign helps people know their risks and identify the signs and symptoms of TED to encourage early diagnosis and management -

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced its support of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Awareness Week through the launch of new educational resources designed to help people IdentifEYE TED, with a focus on symptoms, risks and where to seek care. In its second year, TED Awareness Week (Nov. 14 Nov. 20) brings much-needed attention to this serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease that is often misdiagnosed for more common conditions.1

TED Awareness Week was first established in 2020 through a shared commitment from Horizon Therapeutics and patient advocacy organizations including the Autoimmune Association (formerly American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, or AARDA), the Alliance for Eye and Vision Research (AEVR), the Graves' Disease and Thyroid Foundation (GDATF) and Prevent Blindness. This year, several states including California, Arizona, Massachusetts, New York and Illinois are officially recognizing TED Awareness Week by adopting state resolutions or issuing proclamations. Signaling the growing need for increased public education about this physically and emotionally debilitating disease, state level recognition of TED Awareness Week invites more community involvement and support for people and families affected by TED.

"My journey to diagnosis with Thyroid Eye Disease was long and frustrating, as it can be for many people," said Gail S., patient advocate living with TED. "I was told my eye symptoms were just part of my Graves' disease, but it wasn't until I saw a TED Specialist that I learned it was actually Thyroid Eye Disease. The more we can do to help people quickly recognize the symptoms, the faster they can get help."

For TED Awareness Week 2021, Horizon is launching IdentifEYE TED, an educational campaign designed to help people promptly identify the signs and symptoms of TED. Activities will include:

The launch of a Listen to Your Eyes YouTube channel with videos of real people from the TED community sharing tips about how to identify TED, their journeys to diagnosis, and how to prepare for an appointment with a TED Specialist

YouTube channel with videos of real people from the TED community sharing tips about how to identify TED, their journeys to diagnosis, and how to prepare for an appointment with a TED Specialist New episodes on the Listen to Your Eyes podcast (available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more) featuring informative discussions between people living with TED, TED experts and advocacy leaders

podcast (available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more) featuring informative discussions between people living with TED, TED experts and advocacy leaders An infographic outlining common TED symptoms and risks, and how to seek the right care

New resources on FOCUSonTED.com, as well as on the Listen to Your Eyes Facebook and Instagram pages

"We've learned so much from the Thyroid Eye Disease community over the past few years and have become acutely aware of the challenges for people and their families both physical and emotional that come with the condition," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "We're incredibly proud to continue working with the TED and advocacy communities on this effort to expand Thyroid Eye Disease Awareness Week in its second year to help people recognize Thyroid Eye Disease more quickly, locate a specialist, and get the care they need."

Up to 50% of people living with Graves' disease may develop TED; however, TED is a separate disease requiring separate treatment.2,3,4 Symptoms include eye grittiness, redness, swelling and pain, light sensitivity, eye bulging and double vision. 2,3 Symptoms of TED can often be misdiagnosed or confused for other diseases, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment. For those with Graves' disease or other thyroid conditions, it's important to pay close attention to your eyes. At the first sign of any changes, contact a TED Specialist, such as an oculoplastic surgeon or neuro-ophthalmologist. If not treated early, TED can cause serious damage to vision and appearance of the eyes.

To learn more about TED and find a TED Eye Specialist, visit FOCUSonTED.com, and Autoimmune Association (formerly AARDA), AEVR, GDATF and Prevent Blindness for more information.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED is a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 While TED often occurs in people living with hyperthyroidism or Graves' disease, it is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.5,6 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term damage to the eyes. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye building), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) and in some cases, can lead to blindness.7,8 Additional information on TED can be found at ThyroidEyes.com.

About Autoimmune Association (Formerly AARDA)

The Autoimmune Association is the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune advocacy, awareness, education, and research. Its mission is to lead the fight against autoimmune disease by collaborating to improve healthcare, advance research, and support the community through every step of the journey. For more information, visit www.autoimmune.org. Follow on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

About AEVR

The Alliance for Eye and Vision Research (AEVR), a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation, conducts sustained educational efforts about the value of federally funded vision research primarily through its Congressionally recognized Decade of Vision (DOV) 2010-2020 Initiative. Within the DOV, AEVR conducts Congressional Briefings, including a November 19, 2020, virtual global Briefing that recognizes the first annual TED Awareness Week. Visit the Web site at www.eyeresearch.org.

About the Graves' Disease and Thyroid Foundation

The Graves' Disease and Thyroid Foundation (GDATF) is the leading source of help and hope for people with Graves' disease and other thyroid related disorders. The organization provides education and support for patients, family members, caregivers, friends and healthcare professionals. GDATF has helped thousands of patients better understand the symptoms and treatment programs for Graves' disease. The Foundation is a 501 C(3) tax-exempt non-profit international charitable organization. For more information, visit www.GDATF.org and find us on Twitter (@GDATF), Facebook and Instagram.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy and empowerment, vision screening certification, community and patient service programs, and support for research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at preventblindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

