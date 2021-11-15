Surpasses more than two million applications across Cloudflare's global platform and announces new tools, integrations, and partnerships

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced new tools and integrations to make developing applications simple, flexible, and fast. Now developers will be able to connect to their existing databases such as MySQL, MongoDB, Prisma, or Postgres alongside Cloudflare's own tools like Durable Objects to easily and intelligently store and access data at the edge. This solves a major problem for developers-managing data-and makes it easier than ever to build any type of application, no matter the complexity, compliance requirements, or performance needs.

The promise of serverless computing is to allow developers to focus on writing code and solving challenges for their customers, without having to worry about configuring and managing infrastructure. However, while a serverless environment is meant to make development easier, solutions that exist today still create challenges for developers when it comes to working with data. Connecting or migrating databases to serverless solutions is a complex challenge that developers have to solve, taking time and energy away from building applications. Today, Cloudflare is making it easy for developers to connect their existing databases to Cloudflare Workers and also allowing developers to use new and innovative data technologies to utilize data.

"The promise of serverless computing is its simplicity, and that promise draws hundreds of developers to sign up for Cloudflare Workers every day to power their businesses, websites, and applications," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "We are constantly investing in making the platform the fastest, most flexible, and easy to use serverless platform on the market. That's why these new tools and partnerships are grounded in our belief that any developer in the world should be able to connect their data to build any type of application on Cloudflare, period."

Cloudflare's developer platform, including Cloudflare Workers, helps developers deploy code instantly across Cloudflare's global network spanning more than 250 cities in over 100 countries for exceptional performance, reliability, and scale. Since 2017, more than 350,000 developers have built on Cloudflare's developer platform and more than two million applications have been launched using Cloudflare Workers. The platform was also recently named as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report.

"Cloudflare Workers has been a game changer for LendingTree," said John Turner, Application Security Lead, LendingTree. "We can run JavaScript asynchronously within or alongside a client session, manipulate data, and make decisions, without impacting performance or availability. No other solution offers this functionality."

"Our customers and employees require a fast and reliable experience. Cloudflare Workers creates a seamless experience for our developers without impacting performance for our end users," said Hamidreza Khamjani, Application Services, NOV Inc. (National Oilwell Varco). "Cloudflare Workers enables innovation by providing tomorrow's technology to yesterday's legacy code."

As developers continue to build increasingly complex applications, they require more ways to store and access their data from Cloudflare's edge. Today Cloudflare is announcing three new ways for developers to utilize data in Cloudflare Workers:

Durable Objects: Now anyone can run complex applications entirely at the edge

First, Cloudflare is making Durable Objects generally available to all. The biggest challenge with working on distributed systems is not just handling data it's scaling access to that data. With Durable Objects, Cloudflare has created an innovative access pattern for data that offers extreme scale and effortless data sovereignty compliance without added complexity for developers. Durable Objects lets developers implement previously complex applications, like collaborative whiteboarding, game servers, or global queues, in just a few lines of code.

Database Partnerships: Connect your databases directly to Cloudflare's edge

Second, Cloudflare announced new partnerships with MongoDB and Prisma to help developers expand their access to data from Cloudflare's edge. With access to MongoDB Atlas-the leading hosted document database in the cloud-developers can build complete applications that require a rich query language. The addition of the Prisma Data Platform gives developers an easy-to-use, modern data layer that lets developers connect to MySQL, Postgres and SQL Server while abstracting away the difficulties of working across database platforms.

Database Connectors: Seamlessly integrate Cloudflare Workers with relational databases

Finally, Cloudflare announced Database Connectors allowing developers to connect directly to classic relational databases, including MySQL and PostgreSQL. This allows developers to use their existing tools while benefiting from the scalability and developer experience of Cloudflare Workers. To learn more, sign up to join the waitlist.

To learn more about Cloudflare Workers, please check out the resources below:

Full Stack Week Landing Page

Durable Objects Blog

Database Partnerships Blog

Relational Database Connectors Blog

Forrester Landing Page

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare's development platform (including Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects), the benefits to our customers from using Cloudflare's development platform (including Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects) and our other products and technology and connecting or integrating our products and technology with those of other parties, the expected functionality and performance of Cloudflare's development platform (including Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects) and our other products and technology (including through their connection or integration with those of other parties), the timing of when the connection or integration of Cloudflare's development platform (including Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects) and our other products and technology to those of other parties will be generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2021, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare's forward-looking statements.

2021 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005183/en/

Contacts:

Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com