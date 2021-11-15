Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (OTC PINK: ATHC) Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ATHC Prepares for Market Adoption and Significant Revenue Growth in 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / (Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation) - Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC), announced its quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021 and further guidance. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions.

"We are actively preparing for the full scale launch of ROMPOS, Shieldmost, and Kash On Demand brands by Q1 2022. For the remainder of 2021, we look forward to finalizing numerous strategic partnerships nationwide, which will provide a great deal of adoption support throughout 2022. We anticipate significant revenue increases and a robust Q1, 2022. " Said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC.

ATHC has been harvesting and continues to incubate its library of disruptive FinTech technologies. Our brands have been engineered for acceptance by the 32.5 million U.S. based small businesses employing almost half of the private workforce. Company management improved on, and optimized user interfaces in preparation for a nationwide launch.

For the remainder of 2021 the Company's primary objectives are to expand its management and advisory personnel and allocating its distribution channels. ATHC has identified additional individuals from various strategic sectors for its Board of Advisors and Board of Directors. Resellers that today service over 100,000 SMB's nationwide and acquisitions with approximately $10 million in annual revenue. The Company will implement internal sales strategies and deploy its in-house staff of SMB advisors within ten weeks.

About ROMPOS: RETAIL - ONLINE - MOBILE - PROCESSES - OPTIMIZATION - SOLUTION

ROMPOS, an exemplary all-in-one solution automates and digitizes workflows intended to enable small businesses to increase efficiencies, quality control, customer satisfaction, brand recognition and maximize bottom lines. ROMPOS has been tested in fast paced quick serve environments and is capable to accommodate small businesses in retail, online and mobile environments. ROMPOS Command Center provides management and staff all in one access and controls over inventories, sales, staff management, analytics, payments, working capital, micro targeted marketing, online sales and gamification. Deployment for ROMPOS has begun.

For ROMPOS, we intend to sign a significant number of strategic resellers. We will be engaging business service providers with portfolios primarily in the sectors of payment processing and alternative lending.

About KashOnDemand

KashOnDemand, delivers access to sustainable financing 24/7. Ai driven underwriting with Bi gathered via ROMPOS will enable merchants to fund purchase orders, receivables, expansion, and refinance alternative debt at favorable rates. The micro financing product fills the much needed gap between traditional banking inefficiencies and the draconian rates merchants pay for Merchant Cash Advances.

About Shield Most



Shield Most is a health, wellness and advertising platform. A public safety solution that delivers local, remote, single and multi-channel technologies for automated and manned temperature screening, surveillance, access control conveniently and safely. As we expand market share, Shield Most intends to launch a media platform to its IOS and Android tablets. The website for Shieldmost.com is scheduled for completion by the early part of December 2021.

About InstaMaven

InstaMaven is an application that allows professionals and hobbyists to monetize their skills, knowledge and experience by connecting them with people seeking such services, instantly, online and on demand. The platform enables a broad spectrum of services to be rendered in a safe and secure environment. Tutors, chefs, bartenders, plumbers, dog walkers, you name it will be able to earn extra income while helping others at discounted rates. Instamaven charges a percentage of the collected funds. The platform has been in beta for approximately 18 months. Forms of payment are all major credit and debit cards, bank transfers and crypto will be accepted. Our own Accelerated Coin is highly probable.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

