Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, High Tech Music and Audio Systems, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce its has reached an agreement to acquire One Hundred Percent (100%) of California based Curatio Life Sciences, Inc.

Curatio Life Sciences, Inc., headquartered in Encinitas, California, https://www.curatiocbd.com, provides a new dimension in medical grade full spectrum CBD therapy. Curatio specializes in potent hemp-based medicine with the strongest combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and triglycerides delivered in a powerful nano absorption technology. Curatio's state-of-the-art CBD product line is recommended by a network of over 4,000 healthcare professionals, distributors, and retail stores worldwide. "We are the Doctor's choice as a powerful natural option for a variety health conditions." Curatio has premium line of CBD products (11 SKUs) with unique formulations, including a CBD enhanced hand sanitizers which provides protection against viruses including the Delta variant of Coronavirus, https://www.curatiocbd.com/why-cbd-makes-a-great-ingredient-in-hand-sanitizer/.

Curatio has developed a distribution network with CBD Emporium, https://cbdemporium.com/collections/curatio-cbd , with over forty (40) retail stores and with the financial assistance from Gaensel Energy continue its onboarding with Threshold Distributors and its over 11,000 retail outlets, the Threshold onboarding was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Our President, Maria Bomboi, states "We are very pleased with the acquisition of Curatio where its current United States operations will complement our Flowers CBD operations in Europe. Both the Flowers group and Curatio management combined will provide for a global CBD operation and provide an excellent investment for our shareholders."

Additionally, on November 12, 2021, in conjunction with "New to the Street", our CEO, Michael Clebnik, Metro VR Studios, was interview by Jane King, we anticipate airing on Nasdaq TV during the week of November 20th, 2021,

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current. Our current private placement offering: https://ppm.gegrgroup.com/.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

