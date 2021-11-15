Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Supplies Both SUPR Compression Systems and IGAN Incident Command Systems for MarTac's Unmanned Surface Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Cytta Corp (OTC PINK:CYCA ) - Cytta Corp, announces pursuant to MarTac's news release of July 2, 2021, we are now shipping our SUPR compression and IGAN Incident command systems to MarTac (https://martacsystems.com) to equip their Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs).

Cytta's SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers video streaming for surface, airborne and underwater ISR applications including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned vessel, video can be securely streamed in high definition through an extremely low bandwidth LEO satellite uplink (<22 kbps) with ultra-low latency.

The IGAN ICS (Incident Command System) is a highly secure, advanced ICS offering real-time, bidirectional communications integrating multiple video and voice devices including video cameras, smartphones, tablets, computers, and 2-way radios. This creates real-time video and audio situational awareness for military, fire, police and all their command centers.

"It is very exciting to be suppling both our SUPR and IGAN technologies to MarTac for integration into their USV's in fulfillment of their contracts," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "The addition of our IGAN ICS, in addition to our SUPR ISR, is an exciting new development and one that shows the need and demand for both our technologies within military environments."

"We look forward to MarTac utilizing our SUPR real-time video streaming and IGAN real-time video and audio situational awareness solutions, for autonomous and remotely-piloted operations supporting the vast needs of MarTac's Devil Ray and Mantas USVs.," stated Michael Collins, CTO at Cytta Corp.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred and stored. Our proprietary ISR technology is built around SUPR, the most powerful software codec in the world, which is the technology at the core of our products. SUPR is designed specifically for streaming, HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while significantly reducing required technical resources.

Cytta's IGAN ICS system (originally designed for SUPR) now seamlessly streams, integrates any and all available video sources and audio sources during military, police, fire and emergency situations enabling safe and secure communications. The IGAN ICS introduces immediate real-time video and audio situational awareness. This is incredibly useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, security, military and all their command centers in any situation.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is now taking its streaming technology to all industrial enterprises that need to stream higher-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilizations, and markets.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Cytta Corp

www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

Gary@cytta.com

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

Chermak@Cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672772/Cytta-Corp-Supplies-Both-SUPR-Compression-Systems-and-IGAN-Incident-Command-Systems-for-MarTacs-Unmanned-Surface-Vehicles