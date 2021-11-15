The Antípodas project was announced by the Chilean government last week. It is aimed at taking advantage of the huge solar potential of the Atacama Desert, which is the world's region with the highest solar radiation.From pv magazine Latam The Chilean government is planning to build a submarine cable to export photovoltaic energy to China, according to Chilean solar energy association - ACESOL - which cited a statement made by Chilean president, Sebastián Piñera, during the National Meeting of Entrepreneurs (ENADE). Called Antípodas, the project is aimed at taking advantage of the huge solar ...

