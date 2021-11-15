CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Anthony L.G., PLLC as Corporate and Securities Counsel

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct") is pleased to announce the retaining of Ms. Laura Anthony and the firm Anthony L.G., PLLC.

Commenting on the appointment of Anthony L.G., PLLC, Dominick Gatto, CYduct's Chief Executive Officer stated, "We look forward to a successful relationship with a legal firm that can only be provided by a corporate and securities law firm that knows our business operations from the ground up."

Mr. Gatto continued, "I am pleased to welcome Laura Anthony and her team and look forward to their vast experience in working with small to mid-size publicly traded companies, as we work to realize the full potential of our company and enhance our value to our customers and shareholders. Our company is at the stage where innovative and strategic legal plans are needed to move the company successfully forward, and are confident in the team at Anthony L.G., PLLC."

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.cyductdx.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules.

