Benchmark Pyramid: It's a Big Deal: Cyberweek Sale from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Means Seven Days to save up to 50% on Holiday and 2022 Travel

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® is turning pent-up travel dreams into memory-making getaways with a seven-day Cyberweek Sale. Travelers who book between Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 12:01 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 1 at midnight (both Eastern Standard Time), can snare big-deal savings of up to 50% on stays at 35 (and counting) distinctive hotels and resorts in appealing snow, sand and city destinations from Vail to Vermont, Phoenix to Florida and Hawaii to the Texas Hill Country. While the booking window is short, many of the deals extend well into 2022, making the Cyberweek Sale a can't-miss opportunity to plan everything from a last-minute holiday getaway to a summer vacation.

Guests can log on in advance to www.benchmarkcyberweek.com before midnight, Nov. 23, to sign up for first access and receive an email alert when the booking link goes live.

Snow season stays

From ski vacations to winter holiday lakeside retreats, travelers can follow the snow with Cyberweek specials from coast to coast, starting with savings at two California ski destinations-30% at Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa and 50% at Forest Suites Resort on South Lake Tahoe. At Washington's Willows Lodge (Woodinville), winter guests save up to 40% on a cozy escape in the heart of wine country.

Rocky Mountain ski resorts beckon with 35% off stays at Jackson Hole, Wyoming's Snow King Resort, 25% at Vail, Colorado's Manor Vail Lodge and Tivoli Lodge, and 25% at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs.

The Abbey Resort on Wisconsin's Lake Geneva is offering 40% off room rates on winter stays while travelers to Saranac Waterfront Lodge in the Adirondacks of upstate New York can save up to 35% and guests at the lakefront Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia, enjoy 30% off.

Vermont vacationers can enjoy a Currier & Ives-worthy winter holiday with 30% savings at Essex Resort & Spa in Burlington and 40% at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester.

Warm-weather escapes

Travelers seeking fun in the sun will find plenty of warm-weather deals in destinations ranging from desert to mountains to beachfront. Luxury island escapes include Turtle Bay Resort on O'ahu, Hawaii (save up to 20% off best room rate) and 40% savings at Bermuda's Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa.

Four Florida beachfront resorts are offering 40% savings: The Beachcomber Hotel and Bellwether Beach Resort, both in St. Pete Beach, Costa d'Este Beach Resort in Vero Beach and Cardozo South Beach in Miami Beach. And in the Florida Keys, Hawks Cay Resort is featuring a 30% Cyberweek special on minimum two-night hotel stays and minimum three-night villa stays.

In addition to its 40% savings offer, Skamania Lodge in Washington's Cascade Mountains is tempting golfers with a second Cyberweek offer that includes a $40 credit to the Backyard putting, short and disc golf courses and a $50 dining credit.

Golfers can also enjoy 30% savings in the Virginia countryside at Leesburg's Lansdowne.

Also featuring 40%-off deals are Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz, California, Utah's YotelPAD Park City (two-night minimum stays spring through fall), The Nautical Beachfront Resort in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake Conroe, Texas.

Arizona desert gems Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale and Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale are both offering 20% off best available rate plus a welcome drink and room upgrade (based on availability).

On the East Coast, beach getaways include Spruce Point Inn Resort & Spa in Maine's Boothbay Harbor, at up to 25% savings on minimum three-night savings (plus a bonus $100 dining credit), and North Carolina's Sanderling Resort, where guests can save 30% at the Outer Banks' only full-service luxury resort.

Travelers bound for the Texas Hill Country can enjoy a $150 resort credit on three-night stays at San Antonio's La Cantera Resort & Spa.

Downtown delights

Fill a weekend getaway with culture, shopping and dining at these three hotels in the heart of town. Guests can save up to 40% at Arizona's Rise Uptown Phoenix and The Heldrich in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and up to 30% at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center in downtown Roanoke, Virginia.

School spirit

These Cyberweek specials put guests in the heart of two great American college campuses. Save 30% off best available rate at The Inn at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg) and 25% at Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center (College Station).

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels'Cyberweek Sale offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

