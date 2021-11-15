Open house scheduled for November 16 to showcase CITM's Smart Mobility R&D Network (SMN) and Smart City IoT Data Repository

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - SmartCone Technologies, Canada's leader in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions is proud to announce its technology partnership with the Centre for Integrated Transportation and Mobility (CITM). SmartCone is working to build a database Architecture and Platform that will capture data from all Smart Mobility Networks, both 4G & 5G elements, Intelligent IoT Nodes, C-V2X device, IoT devices and other sensors installed on the Smart Mobility Networks. Currently, there are two Smart Mobility Network sites in operation within the City of Hamilton, a public testbed located on the Mountain in the City of Hamilton, referred to as the "Urban Test Environment" and a private testbed within McMaster Innovation Park, referred to as the "Office Park Test Environment".

CITM's Smart Mobility R&D Network (SMN) and Smart City IoT Data Repository were built to support start-ups and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) business clients with product development, R&D, and testing of smart mobility and transportation solutions. As one of three CITM technology partners, SmartCone's hardware and software became an integral part of the SMN in 2020 and is also a key component of the data repository, available in November 2021. Clients can utilize these technological resources for free, gaining access to a complex test environment that includes both 4G/5G wireless connectivity, cloud storage, IoT/Compute at the Edge capability, and a V2X platform.

CITM's ultimate goal was to design and deliver a test environment providing clients with access to real-time and cumulative data to support the development and commercialization of new technologies. As part of the multi-test environment that also includes Nokia and iSmartWays technology, Smartcone sensors provide business clients with IoT sensor data from real-world urban intersections and roadways, and delivers true compute-at-the-edge capabilities.

Richard Dunda, Director, CITM noted, "As one of three technology providers of our new multi-site test environment, Smartcone not only enables the infrastructure required to provide innovators with access to real-time data from the network and cumulative data from the repository, but also the ability to run applications in a cloud based environment, facilitating both remote and on-site, live roadside testing. We are thrilled to be working alongside Smartcone, an Ontario based company, to provide technical resources that further promote innovation in the autonomous transportation sector."

Jason Lee, CEO and Founder of SmartCone Technologies: "SmartCone sees CITM as a strategic partner in the development of our technology ecosystem. They are strategically located in an area that provides mobility opportunities that cover the full span of transportation from roads, shipping ports and airports. This gives SmartCone an opportunity to really shine. Their vision, knowledge and experience in helping shape platform companies is also a valuable asset as SmartCone continues to break ground in new markets."

On November 16, 2021, CITM and technology partners SmartCone, Nokia and iSmartWays, will hold an informative session to learn about Ontario's first live, multi-site, 5G R&D test network that is available to help design, validate, and advance smart transportation and mobility products and technologies. Find out more and register for the event here.

About CITM

About the Centre for Integrated Transportation and Mobility

The Centre for Integrated Transportation and Mobility (CITM) is an integral part of Innovation Factory and supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and scale ups developing multi-modal and integrated smart mobility technology solutions. CITM provides business and technical advisory services, online training and learning opportunities via Academy@CITM, and access to a live multi-site test environment and data repository.

www.citm.ca

About SmartCone

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is a unique data sensory company that commercializes new Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies powering a wide array of sensors, edge computing, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI). TheSmartCone solutions have been used most recently in "Return to Work" solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as securing dangerous work sites, controlling bicycle lane traffic, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. Visit us at www.thesmartcone.com.

For more information, please contact Tenille Houston at 1 (343) 804-0727

or tenille@thesmartcone.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103174