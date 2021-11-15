Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired T.A. Cook, a consultancy specializing in asset performance management and capital projects for clients in capital-intensive industries and infrastructure. The acquisition will strengthen Accenture's capabilities for improving asset performance, increasing safety, and reducing environmental impact and cost in the chemicals, life sciences, metals and mining, and oil and gas industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

T.A. Cook provides services in data-driven maintenance, operations and asset life cycle management including a proprietary as-a-service reliability solution. Its asset performance management capabilities, which have been repeatedly recognized by industry analysts, are designed to help companies increase profitability by lowering operating costs while boosting plant utilization. Its capital projects skills support clients looking to increase capacity and reduce cost through large investments in manufacturing plants and technology.

Founded in 1994, T.A. Cook is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has additional offices in Canada, Hong Kong and the United States. The company brings a team of 130 consultants, engineers, and development coaches. They will join Accenture's Industry X group, strengthening its services for digitizing clients' engineering functions, asset performance management, factory floors, project management office services and plant operations.

"To remain competitive in today's environment, our clients are seeking to become more resilient, sustainable and profitable," said Nigel Stacey, global lead for Accenture Industry X. "A powerful lever to achieve this is embedding intelligence in critical production assets. With T.A. Cook, we continue to grow our intelligent asset management capabilities that help clients automate processes, build predictive maintenance capabilities, reduce waste, increase utilization and, ultimately, redefine how they operate plants and factories for sustainable growth."

Christina Raab, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, added, "Asset-heavy companies need to drive efficiency, flexibility and safety to thrive at a time of growing economic, environmental and regulatory pressures. T.A. Cook's digital track record, expertise and highly skilled team will enhance the solutions and capabilities that our clients require to transform their operations and boost growth."

Frank Uwe Hess, co-founder of T.A. Cook, said, "We're excited for the opportunity to scale our change management capabilities and utilize technological and process knowledge across Accenture's global network, while expanding our combined digital manufacturing and operations offerings to even more clients."

T.A. Cook is the latest in a series of 26 acquisitions Accenture has made since 2017 to build its Industry X capabilities. In October, it bought Advoco, a large US-based systems integrator for Hexagon's Infor EAM solutions, which will scale Accenture's capabilities for intelligent asset management solutions. Other recent acquisitions include international engineering consulting and services firm umlaut, operations technology provider Electro 80 (Australia), industrial robotics and automation services provider Pollux (Brazil), operations consultancy Myrtle (US) and technology consultancy SALT Solutions (Germany).

