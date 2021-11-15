Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase Cloud Sales and Marketing Engine could rival Major Competitors Like HubSpot

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Can we expect something big from Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE) in incoming period? The direct reply is yes. FBSE is a company which aims to become the biggest competitor of HubSpot and Marketo.

Fastbase's flagship online leadgen platform, WebLeads , aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and their sales marketing teams to find valid leads quickly and easily so that they can make informed decisions about sales intent.

By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Fastbase seeks to process raw data elements and refine them into tangible and valuable insights for businesses and business professionals.

They believe, in line with increasing globalization, that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee contact information worldwide.

Fastbase CEO Mr. Refer said, "Our vision is to create opportunity globally for business professionals and businesses to make informed decisions about the right people and companies to fast-track leads through the sales funnel.

Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills.

By pursuing this vision, we believe Fastbase can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale."

The company was founded by Rasmus Refer in 2015 and WebLeads was launched in 2016.

Mr. Refer established the company with a clear goal in mind, he wanted to create a sales and marketing engine and a global company database which would bring data science to every business. He built a massive database of company information and started to share that valuable data gold with his business friends. When they started using it, they were so impressed that he quickly realised that this should be available for all businesses to accelerate the lead generation process and create new business opportunities.

Fastbase, Inc. is quoted on the OTCMarkets in New York under the symbol "FBSE" in 2019. In August 2020, Fastbase acquired technology from LeadScoreApp, a Danish tech company focused on scoring leads and email automation founded by Brian Kristiansen. Every month Fastbase analyses over 10 billion website visitors from over 1.2 million companies and top brands around the world. Fastbase, Inc. is the fastest-growing web analytics software in the business-to-business industry.

A formidable new release of Fastbase WebLeads is on the table. This will revolutionize B2B marketing and give Fastbase a much bigger stake in the SaaS lead generation market. The market will soon see how this version will be a game-changer.

Fastbase provides attractive investment opportunities: As with a lot of tech companies, Fastbase also has limited operational costs and with low overheads it is on the three-lane autobahn to profitability. What makes tech companies also attractive is the fact, that their revenue streams are highly scalable. Coupled with the fact that they have limited operational costs make these companies extremely profitable cash flow machines.

Strong brand recognition & credibility help in reducing marketing costs.

Another big factor is also their global access. With their big databases they can gather information on all companies worldwide and provided the information at everybody's fingertips.

Let's compare Fastbase, which is a relatively new company, with its peers and what they have accomplished:

Marketo introduced its first product, Marketo Lead Management in 2008. In June 2016, Vista Equity Partners announced an agreement to acquire Marketo for approximately $1.79 billion, and the acquisition completed in August 2017. On September 20, 2018, Adobe Systems announced that it was buying Marketo for $4.75 billion.

Lead Forensics was founded in 2009. Lead Forensics generates $75M in revenue.

Last but not least, HubSpot grew from $255,000 in revenues in 2007, to $15.6 million in 2010 and $1 billion in 2021. HubSpot filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 25, 2014, to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HUBS.

This showcases the potential for such a company like Fastbase, which is certainly a good acquisition for other big players in this field, a common occurrence in this sector.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and data company that synthesizes Big Data to provide business insights faster and at a large scale. The company offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing and sales, to provide business data processing and to support companies with intelligent data supply. Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Trustfeed is the most recent of Fastbase's software developments and disrupting the community-based consumer review site paradigm. It is a company and product review site that was designed to accurately reflects users' real experiences and show trusted reviews that are helpful to consumers, to sellers and the public. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective. Fastbase's Global Media unit is responsible for monitoring the huge demand for data information/intelligence services to support B2B businesses and incubating leading-edge solutions.

