Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo nach Ad-hoc: Neubewertung gestartet! Vervielfachungskandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.11.2021 | 17:04
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Numerical Algorithms Group: Announcing the NAG Fortran Compiler with Full Fortran 2008 and Fortran 2018 Coarray Support

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG) today announced at Supercomputing 2021 the imminent release of the world-leading NAG Fortran Compiler. Release 7.1 of the NAG Fortran Compiler is unrivalled, with complete coverage of Fortran 2008, and increased significant Fortran 2018 support, including all the new coarray features.

"Most compilers support just a subset of the full Fortran standard, as complete support requires significant expertise and costly adherence to the standard," said Malcolm Cohen, Project Editor of the ISO/IEC Fortran language standard since Fortran 2008 and lead developer of the NAG Fortran Compiler. "The NAG Fortran compiler now supports the full Fortran 2008 standard and has most of Fortran 2018, including events, teams, and collectives, allowing it to compile more modern applications than the competition."

The NAG Fortran Compiler will be available on Linux, Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X platforms and is the only fully supported Fortran compiler for Apple ARM-based M1 systems. For users preferring an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) on Microsoft Windows or Apple Mac, NAG has developed NAG Fortran Builder.

About NAG
NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World renowned for the NAG Library - the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available - NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, code porting and optimisation, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded more than 50 years ago from a multi-university venture, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU and Asia. For more information, visit nag.com/aboutus.

https://www.nag.com/news/nag-fortran-compiler-full-fortran-2008-and-fortran-2018-coarray-support

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.