COMCAST DONATES $60,000 AND 150 LAPTOPS TO WASHINGTON STATE MILITARY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS DURING NATIONAL VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES MONTH



15.11.2021 / 17:55

Comcast announced partnerships with three military community organizations in Washington state. In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, the company donated $60,000 and 150 laptops to Operation Military Family, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. The donations are part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world. According to research by the Army University Press, many American military Veterans face challenges with digital equity, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Comcast's donations will help Veterans access technology integral for career advancement and social connection. These donations are part of Comcast's continued dedication to supporting Veterans and their families nationwide, in several ways. Since 2011, Comcast has donated more than $191 million in cash and in-kind contributions to military community organizations. 'Our partnership with Comcast goes beyond just a monetary donation. Comcast is committed to helping Veterans access the technology they need for career and social success in the modern digital landscape,' said Mike Schindler, CEO of Operation Military Family. 'These donations will allow our Veterans with mobility, adaptive, or accessible concerns obtain equipment and resources for those that have a Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) or diseases such as MS or ALS, their families, who we serve, advance in training, their careers, and personal lives. Technology and the ability to use it to its fullest potential is imperative for Veterans with a SCI or disease, and we appreciate Comcast's dedication to technology support,' said Matthew Mickunas, President, Northwest Paralyzed Veterans of America, Washington State. 'Our long-term partnership with Comcast is one of our strongest corporate partnerships in Washington. Their support has and will continue to be a powerful asset to Veterans across the state,' said Lourdes E. 'Alfie' Alvarado-Ramos, director Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. 'We're honored to partner with military community organizations that make powerful impacts with Veterans across the state of Washington. These organizations help them build digital equity at a time when it has never been more important,' said Carla Carrell, External Affairs Director for Comcast in Washington. Comcast employs more than 17,000 Veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses. In 2020, the company was ranked number one on Military Times' 'Best for Vets: Employers list.' Comcast's tradition of hiring and supporting the military community started with Ralph Roberts, the company founder and World War II U.S. Navy Veteran. Comcast puts significant effort into supporting military Veterans and their families at all stages of their careers, which led to Comcast being named a Gold-level Military Friendly(R) Employer and a Military Friendly(R) Spouse Employer by Victory Media. About Operation Military Family OMF Community Outreach, dba Operation Military Family, incorporated as a Veteran-services 501 (c) (3) in 2012, is a Veteran services and solutions organization committed to helping Veterans and their families forge new proven and effective paths that lead to success in family, work, and life. About Paralyzed Veterans of America Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), a congressionally chartered Veterans service organization founded in 1946, has developed a unique expertise on a wide variety of issues involving the special needs of our members - Veterans of the Armed Forces who have experienced spinal cord injury or dysfunction (SCI/D). PVA will use that expertise to be the leading advocate for quality health care for our members, research and education addressing SCI/D, benefits available as a result of our members' military service, and civil rights and opportunities that maximize the independence of our members. About Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs helps connect Veterans and their family members to the benefits and services they earned through their military service. Our Central Office is located in Olympia and includes a Veterans Service Center as well as administrative support for all agency programs. WDVA offers long-term care in our four State Veteran Homes (the Washington Soldiers Home, the Washington Veterans Home, the Spokane Veterans Home, and the Walla Walla Veterans Home) for honorably discharged Veterans, and in some cases, their spouses. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Jack Follman jack_follman@comcast.com Company Website https://washington.comcast.com/

