SOHM, Inc. Signs Industry Expert Sivana Group as Strategic Consultant for Rebranding and Global Expansion

SOHM, Inc. takes a step forward in achieving maximum value for their organizations' stakeholders with strategic rebranding and global expansion

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that it has signed an engagement agreement with Southern California based Sivana Group, Inc.

Mr. Baron Night, President and CEO of SOHM Inc., said, "Sivana Group brings exceptional industry experience, strong business relationships, successful branding strategies, and boundless creativity to our company and its extensive product line. Sivana Group will initially be tasked with developing a rebranding and expansion plan, developing product portfolios, and determining a long-term growth strategy."

Sivana Group is a Southern California-based corporation that helps its clients address their toughest challenges and navigate regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. This agreement further advances the company towards achieving its "Globalè Prospèro" vision.

Shelley Mehta, Founder and CEO of Sivana Group, stated, "Our experience is in execution and commercialization strategies for companies who operate in the 'eutical' industry, including the pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical industry where SOHM operates". Mehta continued, "We work with large corporate enterprises wanting to further commercialize their existing technologies and intellectual property into new markets and segments. The collaboration of our two companies creates a powerful opportunity for expanding SOHM's product line into an even greater audience in the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and nutraceutical industries."

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India as well as has strategic alliances with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.

For more information, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.

714-522-6700

SOURCE: SOHM, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672811/SOHM-Inc-Signs-Industry-Expert-Sivana-Group-as-Strategic-Consultant-for-Rebranding-and-Global-Expansion