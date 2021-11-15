Newt Corporation: Newt Signs Agreement to Operate SaaS Payment Platform for BBVA's Over 11 Million Customers in Mexico

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Newt Corporation ("Newt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful signing of an agreement with Blackhawk Network ("Blackhawk") to operate the SaaS payment platform that enables Blackhawk to provide digital products and services to BBVA, the largest financial institution in Mexico.

"BBVA services over 11 million customers, and we are proud to have been selected to develop and operate Newt's white-label SaaS platform for BBVA," said Sergio Maya Aleman, CEO of Latin America of Newt. "Collaborating jointly with Blackhawk to deliver their digital stored value and prepaid cards to the Hispanic market extends the reach of BBVA's money solutions to the underbanked population and provides more alternatives to all of BBVA's customers. We are confident that our alliance with Blackhawk will result in more opportunities to provide financial institutions and merchants with digital money solutions for end consumers, and the potential to scale volumes through Newt's SaaS platform hub."

Under the terms of the agreement, Newt will develop and operate its white-label SaaS platform for BBVA in conjunction with Blackhawk Network, connecting Newt's payment services with Blackhawk's Digital Catalogue of products. This connection will provide access to the catalogue through BBVA's electronic banking services on smartphone and the web. Newt will deliver the necessary connectors to make its technology available to BBVA's end users, while Blackhawk will contribute their complete catalogue of digital products and services to address BBVA customers' needs.

Newt's B2B solutions for BBVA will bring additional revenue and increase in sales for all parties involved, while servicing the end client with attractive purchasing options on all mobile devices and on the web, using BBVA debit and credit card processing for purchases of digital products.

"We are pleased to successfully secure another large enterprise contract with a leading global financial services group," said Steven Hoffmann, Founder of Newt. "We believe our agreement with BBVA will expand Newt's revenue and marketplace offering to other large financial institutions worldwide."

About BBVA

BBVA is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group is the largest financial institution in Mexico and has leading franchises in South America. With over 23 million customers and 11 million app users, BBVA has one of the biggest branch networks in Mexico with over 1,800 Bank branches and 13,000 ATMs.

BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on customers' real needs: providing the best solutions and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests on solid values: customer comes first. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

For more information, visit www.bbva.com/en/.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network disrupted the branded payments industry by creating a gift card category in grocery stores in 2001. By bringing gift cards into grocery stores, Blackhawk set a new standard for consumer convenience and an opportunity for grocery stores to grow revenue from selling gift cards.

Blackhawk has over 3,000 employees around the world, serving 28 countries with their global branded payment solutions.

For more information, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Newt

Newt Corporation is a fintech platform that helps businesses interact and transact with their customers and suppliers. As a Canadian Company with subsidiaries in the USA and Mexico, Newt delivers state-of-the-art digital payment services to consumers and service providers in the markets where 60% of the adult population does not have a bank account and 80% of personal payments are made in cash. Newt provides software and kiosk solutions, within the field of Fintech Software Solution Services, primarily focusing on B2B markets such as retail, institutions, and SMEs servicing employees and the unbanked market.

Utilizing its proprietary SaaS technologies and integrated partnerships, Newt provides institutions and merchants with technology for KYC, AML, mobile wallets, cashless mobile payments, bill payment, digital prepaid products, and other services for transactions on mobile devices, at kiosks, on the web, and at merchant Points of Sale. Newt is currently launching its own operated network of self-service kiosks and applications that are designed to provide convenient payment alternatives for consumers, as well as efficient billing for service providers.

With Newt's SaaS solutions, users and businesses can benefit from endless capabilities of transacting in the digital world, making payments, receiving funds, accepting bill payments at points of sale, allowing merchants a quick and seamless one-stop shop and a more secure and efficient provider. Newt's SaaS platform is utilized by clients throughout North & Latin America. More and more top enterprises and SMEs are choosing Newt as their preferred service provider for Payment Solutions.

For more information, visit www.NewtFinancial.com.

For further information, please contact:

Newt Corporation

info@getnewt.com

Forward - Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Newt Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672926/Newt-Signs-Agreement-to-Operate-SaaS-Payment-Platform-for-BBVAs-Over-11-Million-Customers-in-Mexico