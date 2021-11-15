Fernhill Corp.: Fernhill Corp is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of MainBloq, an Institutional Digital Asset Trading Platform and New Additions to its Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of MainBloq , a groundbreaking digital asset trading platform serving both banks and hedge funds. MainBloq's software platform, API and services deliver automated algorithmic trading, smart order routing, and customized trading solutions that optimize digital asset trading operations with connectivity to over 30 of the top crypto exchanges globally. MainBloq's platform bridges the gap for digital asset trading and provides institutional capabilities similar to more traditional fx, derivative, and equities trading platforms.

"We could not be more excited about this acquisition," said Marc Lasky CEO of Fernhill. "As we searched for an acquisition target, MainBloq met and exceeded all of the criteria we had put in place. Not only is MainBloq an exceptional product, with a world class management team, but their state-of-the-art proprietary technology fits perfectly with our short term and long-term goals of becoming a leader in the blockchain and digital asset industry. In addition, the synergies are very compelling when combining MainBloq with our Crypto Mining OS, PerfectMine. This truly enables Fernhill to become a one stop shop for all things crypto, from mining to trading and beyond."

With the MainBloq acquisition in place, Fernhill plans on developing a larger digital asset mining and trading ecosystem that combines the capabilities and resources to simplify, optimize and automate the ability for people and businesses globally to participate in the crypto industry.

Fernhill is proud to announce that the acquisition of MainBloq also comes with the addition of three new members to the Company's Board of Directors, Chris Kern, Peter Bordes, and Ryan Kuiken.

Chris Kern, Fernhill's strategic advisor and investor, is a 25+ year technology finance and M&A specialist that has been involved in several high-tech companies as an investment banker, senior executive, board member, investor and advisor where he completed over $650 million in transactions. Over the past 20 years, Chris has worked with a wide variety of financial service firms and investment banks such as Fisher Francis Trees and Watts, Lehman Brothers, Maximum Venture, Gunn Allen and New Century Capital Partners. Chris also has been an investor, advisor and director of strategy for FinTech and blockchain companies such as Latium, RadJav, FogChain, and ClickIPO. Chris will be joining Fernhill as its Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Today is a very exciting day for Fernhill as we carve our path in the digital asset economy and complete the incredible acquisition of MainBloq, said Fernhill's newly appointed Chairman of the Board Chris Kern. "I'm also very thankful for having leaders and forward thinkers like Ryan and Peter join Fernhill's Board of Directors, both of whom have had great success with building companies, leading teams and driving a long-term strategic vision. As a combined force, I'm extremely confident in our abilities to become one of the leading ecosystems for digital asset mining and trading, and achieving many great things together, including uplisting to Nasdaq."

Ryan Kuiken, MainBloq's founder and CEO, has over 10 years of high-level sales and business development experience with companies such as T-Mobile and PayChex where he was awarded the #1 national sales rank for both firms. Ryan is also a partner in Bull Run Capital, a private digital asset trading fund focused on DeFi trading. Ryan will oversee and manage the overall execution of the growth plan and vision for MainBloq in coordination with Fernhill, and will be an observer of the Company's Board of Directors.

"To be honest, we were not even looking to be acquired, as we have been diligently working towards perfecting our technology," said MainBloq CEO/Founder Ryan Kuiken, "however, once Fernhill approached us, we immediately saw the synergies and long-term benefits to a partnership. They have a great team and we love their vision, so it's really the perfect opportunity to accomplish our goals in digital asset trading and DeFi."

Peter Bordes, MainBloq's Chairman and Founder, is a 30+ year technology entrepreneur, investor, advisor, board member and trusted growth hacker for a wide range of public and private companies which include being the CEO of Kubient (Nasdaq: KBNT) and member of the Board of Directors, Managing Partner of Trajectory Capital, a venture banking and venture investing platform, Board member and interim CEO for Alfi Technologies (Nasdaq: ALFI), as well as serving on the board of directors of Beasley Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: BBGI) and Chairs the digital transformation committee. Peter will be joining Fernhill as a member of the Board of Directors.

"I couldn't be more excited to join forces with Fernhill to accelerate our shared vision and journey, building the modern cloud infrastructure for the global cryptocurrency economy," said newly appointed Board member Peter Bordes. "Our combined teams' experience, resources and technology give us the core foundational building blocks to build our end to end ecosystem of crypto and blockchain applications, and infrastructure to power traditional and digital asset finance."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a diversified technology holding company that has interests in and seeks to acquire, build and develop businesses in mobile applications, digital assets, SaaS, and FinTech space with a principal focus in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, as well as other technologies that address the world's leading environmental and social concerns. Fernhill supports and pursues ESG initiatives and is Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

