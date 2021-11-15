Slane Distillery announces today that it has partnered with Amazon Prime TV Series The Three Drinkers on their new series 'The Three Drinkers in Ireland'. The distillery will be a core focus within episode 5 of the new installment, airing globally on February 1, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006107/en/

The Three Drinkers from the namesake Amazon Prime TV series visit Slane Distillery in Ireland's County Meath to learn more about whiskey-making on the grounds of Slane Castle. The distillery will be part of the new installment airing globally on February 1, 2022. (Credit: The Three Drinkers)

The Three Drinkers are drinks experts, writers and broadcasters Helena Nicklin and Aidy Smith, joined by a deliciously diverse revolving roster of 'third drinker' guests. This will be the second Three Drinkers TV series for Smith and Nicklin who also produce the popular 'Bring a Bottle' podcast, run the drink, travel and lifestyle-focused online magazine thethreedrinkers.com and have a growing social media/influencer presence.

Slane Distillery is housed in retrofitted horse stables on the grounds of the famed Slane Castle, which dates to 1703 and which has, since 1981, also served as home to the legendary Slane Castle concerts. Slane Irish Whiskey marries traditional Irish craftsmanship with innovations like its signature Triple Casked maturation process. Using a blend of virgin, seasoned and sherry casks, the resulting spirit is bold, yet smooth and more robust and complex than a traditional blended Irish whiskey. Its striking black bottle calls out its distinctive flavor and unconventional approach that embodies the pride of Slane.

In addition to Slane Distillery, The Three Drinkers in Ireland will explore all sorts of drinks beyond the delicious whiskey, from gin and poitin to cider and Irish cream. They'll also take a deeper dive into Ireland's incredible food scene and will showcase some traditional activities such as bog snorkelling, cheesemaking, eel fishing and Irish dancing. The result is an escapist, gastronomic journey with a drinks hook through the picturesque island of Ireland that's light-hearted and aspirational with plenty of take-home tips. It's the perfect pour of armchair travel and feel-good entertainment.

Nicklin says "We've loved bringing everything together here, from the food and drink, to the people, places, culture and tourism of the whole of the island of Ireland. We've been blown away by the sheer quality of Irish produce too. It's world class! Ireland is also the perfect country to visit as the world opens up again, thanks to its wide open spaces and easy accessibility and it's a great location for lovers of fantastic food and drink to boot."

About The Three Drinkers in Ireland

The Three Drinkers in Ireland is a feel good, infotainment-style travelogue with a drinks hook that showcases the beauty of Irish gastro-tourism in all its glory. Road trip in style with just the right amount of knowledge thrown in, this armchair travel series follows Aidy, Helena (renowned drinks and lifestyle communicators) and their 'third drinker' guests on the ultimate, lifestyle journey through the unique and diverse landscapes of the Emerald Isle.

Along the way, they'll scope out famous local landmarks and characterful locals before heading off to key stops on their tour of distilleries, orchards, country pubs and more via numerous points of interest, delicious food and unmissable scenery. Packed full of personality and flavour and using a blend of epic drone videography, natural, amusing in-car conversation and sweeping landscape shots, this is Ireland for a new, global audience.

About Slane Irish Whiskey

Slane Irish Whiskey marries traditional Irish craftsmanship with innovations like its signature Triple Casked maturation process. Using a blend of virgin, seasoned and sherry casks, the resulting spirit is bold, yet smooth and more robust and complex than a traditional blended Irish whiskey. Its striking black bottle calls out its distinctive flavor and unconventional approach that embodies the pride of Slane. It was created by Brown-Forman working with the Conyngham family, which has three centuries of ties to the village of Slane. For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Woodford Reserve, Korbel and Tequila Herradura. For more information about Slane Irish Whiskey, please visit www.slaneirishwhiskey.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/slanewhiskey, on Twitter at @SlaneWhiskey and on Instagram at @SlaneWhiskey.

Blaze a Trail. Sip Responsibly.

Slane Irish Whiskey, a blend, 40% Alc. by Vol. Imported by Brown-Forman Beverages, Louisville, KY. Slane Irish Whiskey is a trademark of Brown-Forman Corporation. ©2021. All rights reserved.

Imagery Contacts

For images from the show, click here. For interview requests or personal quotes from any of the presenters, contact Sophie@thethreedrinkers.com. Please see below for extended quotes and additional information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006107/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Colin Baugh

Emblem Public Relations

Colin@EmblemPR.com

323-219-3427