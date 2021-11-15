Anzeige
Montag, 15.11.2021
Kursturbo nach Ad-hoc: Neubewertung gestartet! Vervielfachungskandidat?!
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
München
15.11.21
08:06 Uhr
1,288 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.11.2021 | 19:13
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hibernia REIT plc: Holding in Company

DJ Holding in Company

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Holding in Company 15-Nov-2021 / 17:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Hibernia Reit Public Limited Company 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                   City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Hazelview Investments Inc. (formerly filed Toronto, Canada 
by Timbercreek Asset Management Inc.) 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
November 9, 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
November 15, 2021 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
6% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                % of voting rights    % of voting rights    Total of both  Total number of 
                attached to shares (total through financial    in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                of 9.A)          instruments       9.B)      issuervii 
                             (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  5.95%                       5.95%      661811141 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous      6.06%                       6.06% 
notification (if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BGHQ1986      40098064             5.95% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A       40098064             5.95% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
                % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
Namexv             equals or is higher than  financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher than 
                the notifiable threshold  or is higher than the notifiable  the notifiable threshold 
                             threshold 
Hazelview Investments Inc. 
Hazelview Securities Inc. 
(Formerly Timbercreek     5.95%                             5.95% 
Investment Management Inc.) 
BAYVK - REITS 1 Fonds FCP - 
FIS 
HI-KZVK-I1-Fonds 
Counsel Global Real Estate 
Fund 
SIREN Fund - Global Real 
Estate Value Fund 
NAV Canada 
Newport Funds 
Londsdale Funds 
KVW 
Hazelview Global Real Estate 
Fund 
 
Hazelview Investments Inc. 
Hazelview Securities (US) LLC 
(formerly Timbercreek 
Investment Management (U.S.) 
LLC) 
The Commonwealth Fund 
Agility Real Assets LLC 
FCCS 
Hazelview Global Real Estate 
Core Fund, L.P. 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
Hazelview Securities Inc. is currently registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a portfolio manager, 
investment fund manager, and exempt market dealer and as an Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange 
Commission. Hazelview Securities (US) LLC is currently registered as an Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities 
and Exchange Commission. Both firms provide discretionary portfolio management services to the respective entities 
listed in section 10 and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hazelview Investments Inc.

Done at Toronto, Ontario, Canada on November 15, 2021.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 126869 
EQS News ID:  1249218 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249218&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2021 12:40 ET (17:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
