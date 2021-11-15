Canada Nickel demonstrates potential of carbon sequestration of tailings from their Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, Canagold Resources announced high-grade gold assay results for two more holes from the ongoing 47-hole, 24,000-metre drill program at the New Polaris gold project, Mawson Gold is prospecting regional to discover new mineralization beyond current resource limits defines eight new gold-cobalt prospects and Consolidated Uranium is expanding its uranium portfolio with the purchase of the Milo uranium-copper-gold rare earth project in Australia.