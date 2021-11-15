World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance): World Finance Named One of Charlotte's Top Workplaces in 2021

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company offering personal loans and tax prep services, happily announces its recognition as one of Charlotte, N.C.'s Top Workplaces in 2021 for the second year in a row.

The independent award - presented by The Charlotte Observer, in partnership with Energage - is based on data from anonymous surveys of employees, and measures 15 drivers of company culture.

World helps its customers unlock their financial good, offering services to improve overall financial wellness. At World, the employees are just as important as the customers, and creating a fun and engaging employee experience is at the center of its culture. World provides employees with competitive benefit packages, encourages community engagement at local branches, and provides management development training to team members to foster upward growth within the company.

"World Finance prides itself on offering exceptional customer service with a personal touch at each of our community-based branches. We can't do that without the hard work and dedication of each of our team members around the Charlotte area," says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "In addition to serving our customers, we aim to provide a positive work environment that supports individuals and fosters career growth opportunities among our team members."

World was also recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA and a 2021 Top Workplaces in the Financial Services Industry winner, and has earned seven regional Top Workplaces recognitions in 2020 and 2021.

For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,200 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

