PR Newswire
15.11.2021 | 19:46
Globe Capital Limited - Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

PR Newswire

London, November 15

15 November 2021

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital", "Company" or the "Group")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

Globe Capital Limited (AQSE: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2020.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 of the Company.

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was £10,000 (2019: £10,000) and the loss was £136,998 (2019: £182,240). The loss per share was 0.05 pence (2019: 0.07 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum, where possible.

Review of operations

The Group's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Group continues to be an active investor in situations where the Group can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

During the year the Company continued with its office in the Business Bay, Dubai and operation through the subsidiary Vogel Marketing Services FSZ in Ajman, United Arab Emirates which promotes companies from the UK and EU within the Gulf Region, however the results from this region have been frustrated by the continued delays due to Brexit and now Covid-19.

The Company's full annual report, includes a going concern note in relation to the preparation of the financial statements, which confirms that whilst the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at 31 December 2020 by £84,308, continued support is currently being provided by one if its shareholders Toddbrook Investments Limited and the Company has also obtained further support by the Company's loan note provider. The Auditors have indicated a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, but have not qualified their opinion.

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2021 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

The Company's shares trading on Aquis Stock Exchange have been suspended since 4 May 2021.

David Barnett

Chairman

15 November 2021

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended31DECEMBER2020

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2020		Year ended
31 December
2019
GBPGBP
Revenue 10,00010,000
Cost of services-(7,500)
Gross Profit10,0002,500
Other Income3,9079,698
Administrative Expenses (144,905) (182,240)
Finance costs(6,000)(12,000)
(Loss) Before Income Tax (136,998) (182,240)
Income Tax--
Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders(136,998)(182,240)
(Loss) per share
Basic (pence)		 (0.05p) (0.07p)

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at31DECEMBER2020

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2020		Year ended
31 December
2019
GBPGBP
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment-9,090
Goodwill--
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss1,120-
1,1209,090
Current assets
Other receivables and Prepayments7,34319,955
Loans Receivable-85,115
Cash and cash equivalents17,2645,023
24,607110,093
Current Liabilities
Other Payables103,115186,708
Amount due to a related company5,8004,400
108,915191,108
Net Current (Liabilities)/Assets(84,308)(81,015)
Total Assets (less)/Above Current Liabilities(83,188)(71,925)
Non-current liabilities
Other payables118,000-
Amounts due to directors24,16516,430
142,16516,430
Net (Liabilities)(225,353)(88,355)
Shareholders' Equity
Called Up Share Capital 664,994 664,994
Retained Earnings (870,347) (733,349)
Total Equity(225,353)88,355

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended31DECEMBER2020

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2020		Year ended
31 December
2019
GBPGBP
Profit/(Loss) before tax(136,998)(182,240)
Adjustment:
Depreciation3,5007,000
Impairment of goodwill-1,150
Loan receivables written off55,263-
Loss on disposal of an associate-12,500
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment5,590-
Other receivables written off6,839-
Interest expenses6,00012,000
Interest income(3,907)(9,698)
Operating loss before working capital changes(63,713)(159,288)
Changes in working capital:
Other receivables and prepayments9,39027,665
Other payables28,40716,143
Amount due to a related company1,4001,400
Amounts due to directors7,7352,203
Cash utilised in operations(16,781)(111,877)
Cash flows from investing activities
Increase in loans receivables28,73250,300
Interest received2909,698
Net cash from investing activities29,02259,998
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents12,241(51,879)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year5,02356,902
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year17,2645,023
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents
Cash and bank balances17,2645,023

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

COMPANY:

Globe Capital Limited

Darren Edmonston

+1-855-280-6793

CORPORATE ADVISER:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

