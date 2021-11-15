P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. to Present at the Stephens 23rd Annual Investment Conference

TONTITOWN, AK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) today announced that Joe Vitiritto, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allen West, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer and Vice President of Finance, will participate in the Stephens 23rd Annual Investment Conference held at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, TN. The Company's fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT on December 1, 2021. Management anticipates the discussion to include the Company's post-pandemic recovery initiatives, recent financial results, and management's goal of achieving $1 billion in revenues at a "low-80's" operating ratio by the end of 2025.

Joe Vitiritto, President of the Company, commented, "I am excited about our team's commitment at PAM to grow to $1 billion in total annual revenue and operate at a low 80s operating ratio by 2025. We have demonstrated that commitment through the results we have already achieved in the first three quarters of 2021. We are committed to delivering through offering our customers creative asset and non-asset capacity solutions backed by a high level of service. Our objective is to get our asset business to be in the $550-$600 million range and our non-asset business to be in the $400-$450 million range. We will do that on the asset side by adding somewhere in the range of 150 trucks per year and strategically growing our head count in our non-asset business. We already have much of the infrastructure built out to execute our plans and will continue to invest wisely in the people and assets that allow us to reach our objectives in the coming years."

Any related presentation materials for the event will be available on the conference date through the "Investors" link on the PAM website at www.pamt.com. An archive will then be available on the PAM website during the 30-day period following the conference date.

The conference dates and times provided in this press release may be subject to change. Should any such change occur, we may update the information by giving notice on our website or through other methods of public disclosure. Please consult the PAM website before or on the conference date for any updates.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a leading truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The Company also provides transportation services in Mexico through its gateways in Laredo and El Paso, Texas under agreements with Mexican carriers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as the oral public statements made by any Company representative during the conference presentations announced in this press release, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to the Company's management and are current only as of the date made. Actual results could also differ materially from those anticipated as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For those reasons, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, although it may do so from time to time as management believes is warranted or as may be required by applicable securities law. Any such updates or revisions may be made by filing reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, through the issuance of press releases or by other methods of public disclosure.

