NAGA materially grew its customer base and trading volume in the first nine months of 2021 (9M21), supported by its social-trading functionalities, strong cryptocurrency trading and relatively high market volatility. After posting preliminary sales of c €41m and EBITDA of c €9m in 9M21, management confirmed its full-year guidance, which assumes revenue of €50-52m in FY21 (versus €24.4m in FY20) and EBITDA of €13-15m (€6.6m). Growth plans should be supported by the c €23m equity funding from Apeiron Investment Group and Exness's founder, Igor Lychagov, in September 2021.

