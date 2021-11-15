O.A.T., Inc.: O.A.T,Inc. Is Pleased to Announce Two New Projects

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / The first project name is "Wells 201,202,2103, and 205 Equipping, Eastern Municipal Water District." The project is in Riverside County, CA. The contract amount is $716,000 and was signed on August 31st, 2021. The contractor of this project is "J.F. Shea Construction Inc.

The second project is called "Regional Water Reclamation Facility Mission Springs Water District Desert." The project will be conducted in Hot Springs CA. The contract amount is $382,000, and the contract was done on October 25th, 2021. The general contractor of this operation is "J.F. Shea Construction Inc."

