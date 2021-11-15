Anzeige
15.11.2021
O.A.T., Inc.: O.A.T,Inc. Is Pleased to Announce Two New Projects

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / The first project name is "Wells 201,202,2103, and 205 Equipping, Eastern Municipal Water District." The project is in Riverside County, CA. The contract amount is $716,000 and was signed on August 31st, 2021. The contractor of this project is "J.F. Shea Construction Inc.

The second project is called "Regional Water Reclamation Facility Mission Springs Water District Desert." The project will be conducted in Hot Springs CA. The contract amount is $382,000, and the contract was done on October 25th, 2021. The general contractor of this operation is "J.F. Shea Construction Inc."

CONTACT

Brian Hwang
7029011936
oathvac@gmail.com

Cautionary Note: The news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The statements are based on current beliefs and looking-forward expectations that are subject to change. In addition, such anticipated statements are subject to suppositions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those expectations expressed in statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, market conditions, government approvals, changes to proposed laws, and economic conditions within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update statements to reflect events after the statement was made.

