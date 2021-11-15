Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QNC" or the "Corporation") announces that the Company will provide an update on its strategy and business plan for 2022 to its shareholders and interested investors.

Francis Bellido, CEO, commented: "I am looking forward to providing an update on the QeM's technology and sharing with our shareholders and interested investors the extremely exciting opportunities that lay ahead. With the completion of our product, we are now looking to develop our own applications in domains and verticals of the economy that require cybersecurity as an integral part of their value proposition. One of them are Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies applications as they make extremely high usage of cryptography, and their effectiveness will require strong random number generation to ensure inviolability."

The update will be held on November 18, 2021 at 4pm EST in a virtual-only format through the platform TEAMS.

Please join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

About QNC

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

