Lumiiis Announces The Dingles NFT Launch, Paying Daily Rewards, Available on Solana

Launching November 2021, Dingles by The Secret Order of Lumiiis is a collection of NFTs- a decentralized edutainment ecosystem built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain - announces the launch of The Dingles, a collection of 7,777 generative non-fungible tokens (NFTs) featuring the wild Dingles of Dingledum. It will launch Nov. 13, 2021.

This limited NFT collection has a total supply of 7,777 on Solana. Owning a Dingle NFT gives holders access to the Lumiiis' world of Dingledum, providing passive rewards in the form of LumiiiTokens, as well as chances to win even more physical and digital collectible assets. The rarest Dingles - those featuring gold foil backgrounds - will become characters in the Secret Order of Lumiiis series.

The NFTs are priced at 1.8 SOL each.

Each Dingle is unique. They are programmatically generated through the blockchain from over 100 possible traits and accessories including face wear, hair, clothing, jewelry, zombie features and more. Owners of the NFTs have commercial rights and ownership over their assets.

"We are excited to share these NFTs that provide a new and fun way for holders to get involved with our project as we continue to develop this pathway for people to participate in the creative process," said Ali Badshah, co-president, CEO and creator of the Lumiiis franchise. "We urge people to participate and look forward to growing our community as we introduce a revolutionary way for kids and parents to explore the exciting world of DeFi and blockchain together."

In The Secret Order of Lumiiis, The Dingles of Dingledum overuse and over-consume. They get distracted easily, cause a whole bunch of global issues and have finally pushed Dingledum past the tipping point. They are an allegory for humanity and represent the foolish in all of us. Like humanity, the Dingles can use all the help they can get.

About Secret Pirate Entertainment Inc.

Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. is a Canadian global media and gaming company marketing consumer products across all age groups. Founded in 2021 by Ali Badshah and Mehdi Rahman, Secret Pirates' mandate is to democratize the global arts and entertainment industry through social utility and decentralized technologies.

About The Secret Order of Lumiiis

The Secret Order of Lumiiis and The Lumiii Franchise aim to introduce crypto storytelling to the world. Co-Founded by ACTRA Award-nominated actor, showrunner, and comedian Ali Badshah and international business leader Mehdi Rahman, Lumiiis by Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. demystifies the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) for kids and adults through education, entertainment, gaming and easy-to-use crypto offerings across over 11 international markets. Launching in Fall 2021, Toronto-based Lumiiis will deliver the first-of-its-kind decentralized edutainment ecosystem, powered by the blockchain.

