WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management, Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

Awarded new contract to deliver Identity and Access Management credentials to a District of Columbia government branch

Secured more than $16.8 million in Identity Management and Managed Mobility Services contract awards

Awarded new contract with a major U.S. research university to deliver DoD Compliant Identity Management credentials

On October 1, 2021 acquired IT Authorities, a globally ranked Managed Service Provider (MSP), Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), and Cloud Services Provider (CSP)

Reinstated Stock Repurchase Plan and increased size of Repurchase Plan to up to $5.0 million of its common stock

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $22.3 million

Managed Services revenue was $9.2 million

Gross margin improved to 16.5%

Net income was $535,000 or $0.06 per diluted share (reflects a benefit of $1.3 million due to payroll tax credit)

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.5 million

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents equaled $18.1 million

Nine Months 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $62.9 million (reflects a reduction of $3.7 million due to carrier credits)

Managed Services revenue was $26.5 million

Gross margin improved to 19.7%

Net income was $916,000 or $0.10 per diluted share (reflects a benefit of $1.3 million due to payroll tax credit)

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $2.6 million

million Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $3.2 million

Management Commentary

"The third quarter marked a period of productivity, as we successfully completed the acquisition of ITA, made progress across our sales and marketing initiatives, engaged in new strategic customer wins, upgraded our already robust portfolio of solutions, and continued to successfully execute our strategy for profitable growth," said WidePoint's CEO, Jin Kang. "Although we were faced with macro-economic headwinds, our team was able to weather the storm and focus on controlling the factors within our grasp, by remaining prudent with our expenditures and concentrating on tackling high ROI opportunities. Additionally, we are working to immediately reap the benefits of ITA's capabilities and resources from the get-go. Our team is ramping up joint synergy opportunities by upselling and cross-selling our portfolio of solutions to their base of customers which have already resulted in executed deals. As we near the end of the calendar year, I am confident in our team's ability to capitalize on all the near-term opportunities across the board, as we look to continue executing our strategy for profitable growth through organic and inorganic means."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

(In millions, except per share amounts) Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 22.3 $ 57.5 Gross Profit $ 3.7 $ 5.6 Gross Profit Margin 16.5 % 9.8 % Operating Expenses $ 2.9 $ 4.5 Income from Operations $ 0.8 $ 1.1 Net (Loss) Income $ 0.5 $ 1.1 Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.06 $ 0.13 Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.06 $ 0.13 EBITDA $ 1.2 $ 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.5 $ 1.7

Nine Months 2021 Financial Summary

(In millions, except per share amounts) Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 62.9 $ 152.0 Gross Profit $ 12.4 $ 15.6 Gross Profit Margin 19.7 % 10.3 % Operating Expenses $ 11.0 $ 13.1 Income from Operations $ 1.4 $ 2.5 Net (Loss) Income $ 0.9 $ 2.0 Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.10 $ 0.24 Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.10 $ 0.24 EBITDA $ 2.6 $ 3.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.2 $ 4.4

A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.

Financial Outlook

The company has updated guidance for the full year 2021. Excluding revenue from ITA, the company expects revenues to be in a range from $80 million to $84 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range from $3.1 million to $3.3 million. Additionally, ITA forecasts its fourth quarter 2021 revenues to be approximately $2 million with adjusted EBITDA of $100,000. The company's financial outlook is based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under the "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Increase to Reinstated Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, the Company has reinstated its prior share repurchase program which was suspended on March 9, 2020 as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following such reinstatement, the Board of Directors increased the size of the repurchase program to $5.0 million, increasing the amount currently available for repurchases to $4.6 million. Under the share repurchase program, repurchases of the issued and outstanding shares may be made from time-to-time in open market and privately negotiated transactions. WidePoint currently has 9.1 million shares outstanding.

Any share repurchases will be made in compliance with the SEC's Rule 10b-18, subject to market conditions, available liquidity, cash flow, applicable legal requirements, and other factors. This program does not obligate WidePoint to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. WidePoint intends to finance the purchases with existing cash balances.

CFO Transition

Kellie Kim, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, notified the Company on November 11, 2021, of her plans to retire to devote more time to her family and other personal interests. Ms. Kim will remain in her current role until the completion of 10-K filing in 2022 and remain fully engaged as CFO and actively participate in the process to evaluate a full slate of candidates. She will continue to assist the Company as a consultant following her departure as CFO.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) NET INCOME $ 534,900 $ 1,067,000 $ 915,600 $ 2,039,500 Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 396,800 415,700 1,140,900 1,247,100 Amortization of deferred financing costs - - - 1,700 Income tax provision 232,900 12,500 329,300 242,800 Interest income (900 ) (100 ) (3,500 ) (3,100 ) Interest expense 67,400 69,600 207,700 226,200 EBITDA $ 1,231,100 $ 1,564,700 $ 2,590,000 $ 3,754,200 Other adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted EBITDA: (Recovery) Provision for doubtful accounts - - (24,500 ) 600 Stock-based compensation expense 235,400 160,000 662,100 650,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,466,500 $ 1,724,700 $ 3,227,600 $ 4,405,700

WidePoint uses adjusted EBITDA as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA. WidePoint is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, WidePoint does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary significantly based on actual events, WidePoint is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income being materially less than is indicated by estimated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the ability to achieve expected benefits from the acquisition of ITA, the ability to achieve the financial outlook included herein, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the impact of any supply chain interruptions; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expansion of services of existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to retain key personnel; and the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31,

2021 2020

(Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,102,341 $ 15,996,749 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of $84,971 and $114,169 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 10,148,728 35,882,661 Unbilled accounts receivable 8,789,327 13,848,726 Other current assets 3,721,111 1,763,633 Total current assets 40,761,507 67,491,769 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 833,582 573,039 Operating lease right of use asset, net 5,570,297 6,095,376 Intangible assets, net 2,588,095 2,187,503 Goodwill 18,555,578 18,555,578 Deferred tax asset, net 5,619,990 5,606,079 Other long-term assets 1,504,074 815,007 Total assets $ 75,433,123 $ 101,324,351 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 10,797,731 $ 36,221,981 Accrued expenses 11,201,997 15,626,313 Deferred revenue 3,517,392 2,016,282 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 603,344 577,855 Total current liabilities 26,120,464 54,442,431 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,481,299 5,931,788 Other liabilities 246,037 - Deferred revenue, net of current portion 431,733 398,409 Total liabilities 32,279,533 60,772,628 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 9,138,146 and 8,876,615 shares issued outstanding, respectively 9,138 8,876 Additional paid-in capital 102,276,064 100,504,741 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (189,910 ) (104,615 ) Accumulated deficit (58,941,702 ) (59,857,279 ) Total stockholders' equity 43,153,590 40,551,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 75,433,123 $ 101,324,351

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

(Unaudited) REVENUES $ 22,251,282 $ 57,506,561 $ 62,885,545 $ 151,955,707 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $133,756, $130,559, $373,089, and $432,327, respectively) 18,588,268 51,888,205 50,514,391 136,314,439 GROSS PROFIT 3,663,014 5,618,356 12,371,154 15,641,268 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 489,721 500,015 1,505,548 1,431,930 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $235,469, $160,056, $662,132 and $650,924, respectively) 2,101,083 3,684,344 8,676,332 10,887,952 Depreciation and amortization 263,192 285,181 767,940 814,813 Total operating expenses 2,853,996 4,469,540 10,949,820 13,134,695 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 809,018 1,148,816 1,421,334 2,506,573 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income 968 94 3,535 3,119 Interest expense (67,372 ) (69,582 ) (207,678 ) (227,889 ) Other income 25,158 118 27,656 458 Total other expense (41,246 ) (69,370 ) (176,487 ) (224,312 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 767,772 1,079,446 1,244,847 2,282,261 INCOME TAX PROVISION 232,888 12,483 329,270 242,783 NET INCOME $ 534,884 $ 1,066,963 $ 915,577 $ 2,039,478 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 9,129,406 8,450,843 9,066,088 8,409,114 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 9,158,396 8,527,309 9,182,190 8,463,561

