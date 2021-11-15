Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Quarterly net revenue increased 62% to $21.9 million

Ended quarter with approximately $40.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Fully integrated and expanding RxConnect patient support program and salesforce drove growth across prescription portfolio

Planned pivotal study for AR101 in Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS) to begin in 1H22

Initiation of Healight randomized, sham-controlled study by year-end 2021

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

"We posted a very strong quarter with net revenues of $21.9 million and two of our commercial products, Poly-Vi-Flor and Adzenys XR-ODT, hitting all-time highs in prescription performance. We have begun delivering on our projection that fiscal 2022 will be a year of substantial progress, as we continued to realize the economic benefits of our merger synergy plan following the Neos Therapeutics acquisition, organically grew our commercial prescription and consumer health product revenues and advanced our late-stage development pipeline toward key milestones," commented Josh Disbrow, chief executive officer of Aytu BioPharma. "Regarding AR101, we expect to begin our pivotal study in early 2022, are seeking Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA and EMA, and have already begun collaborating with our newly formed scientific advisory board. We are also nearing the start of our sham-controlled study of Healight at a leading academic center in Barcelona, Spain and expect to have data in the first half of calendar year 2022. With the establishment of key fundamentals across our business, we are excited about the future as we continue building a leading specialty pharmaceutical company."

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results:

Net revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $21.9 million, compared to $13.5 million in the same quarter in fiscal year 2021, a 62% increase year-over-year. Net revenue from the consumer health division in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $8.0 million, compared to $7.8 million in the same quarter last year, a growth of over 3% year-over-year. Net revenue from the prescription division in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $13.9 million, compared to $5.8 million in the same quarter last year, a growth of over 140% year-over-year.

Gross profit increased to $12.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the highest quarterly gross profit posted by the company, compared to $9.5 million in the same quarter in fiscal year 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $27.9 million, or $1.09 per share. Net loss was impacted by impairment expense of $19.5 million due to the write-off of goodwill related to the company's Aytu BioPharma segment.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $40.6 million as of September 30, 2021.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

Significant progress made on the Aytu-Neos integration and realization of synergies and operational improvements : The first quarter of fiscal year 2022 marked the second full quarter as a newly merged company and the first full quarter operating with an integrated sales force of 50 sales specialists and newly branded RxConnect patient access program. During the quarter, the company experienced significant growth of RxConnect, with Neos legacy products and Aytu legacy products now integrated into the program. The company also continued to progress the technology transfer of heritage Neos brands out of its Grand Prairie, Texas manufacturing facility to a global contract manufacturer and is on track to complete this transition in the first half of calendar year 2023. The company expects to improve gross profit margin, reduce operating expenses and significantly reduce cash exposure from inventory builds as a result of this transition.

Recent Pipeline Highlights

Formed Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with scientific and clinical experts to support the development of AR101 for VEDS: In September 2021, Aytu announced the formation of a new SAB, consisting of leading experts in rare, genetic, pediatric diseases and chaired by Dr. Hal Dietz, M.D., Professor of Genetic Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who has conducted the groundbreaking research to date supporting AR101 in VEDS. Other initial members of the SAB include Xavier Jeunemaitre, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Genetics at University Paris Descartes; Peter Byers, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Pathology and Medical Genetics at the University of Washington; Bart Loeys M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medical Genetics and Cardiogenomics at the Center for Medical Genetics of the Antwerp University Hospital in Belgium and in the Department of Human Genetics in the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, The Netherlands; and Shaine A. Morris, M.D., M.P.H., Medical Director of the Cardiovascular Genetics Program at Texas Children's Hospital and Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

Key Anticipated Upcoming Milestones and Events:

Aytu is pursuing Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for AR101, with the goal of receiving ODD in the first half of calendar year 2022.

The company plans to launch a single pivotal trial, the PREVEnt Trial, of AR101 in patients with VEDS in the first half of calendar 2022. The planned patient enrollment for this randomized, placebo-controlled study is 260, randomized 1:1. The primary endpoint of this trial is reduction in fatal or non-fatal arterial events, such as ruptures, dissections, and pseudo-aneurisms. The company expects to fully enroll the study by early calendar year 2023.

The company is on track to initiate a study evaluating Healight for the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2 in 2021. This randomized, sham-controlled study will evaluate the safety and treatment effects of Healight in patients with SARS-CoV-2 that have been newly intubated and on mechanical ventilation. This study will be conducted at a leading academic hospital in Barcelona, Spain and is expected to enroll 40 patients. The primary endpoint of this study is change in viral load in endotracheal tube aspirates between day zero and the last day of treatment between treated and untreated subjects. The company expects to report top-line data in the first half of 2022.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a growing commercial portfolio of prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The company's primary prescription products treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other common pediatric conditions. Aytu markets ADHD products Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING). The company also markets ZolpiMist, a short-term treatment for insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING). The company's other pediatric products include Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. The company's evolution has been driven by strategic in-licensing, acquisition-based transactions and organic product growth. Aytu is building a complimentary therapeutic development pipeline including a prospective treatment (AR101/enzastaurin) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS), a rare genetic disease resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan. VEDS is a devastating condition for which there are no currently approved treatments. AR101 is an orally available investigational first-in-class small molecule, serine/threonine kinase inhibitor of the PKC beta, PI3K and AKT pathways. AR101 has been studied in more than 3,300 patients across a range of solid and hematological tumor types, and we are now planning a randomized, controlled, pivotal clinical study with AR101 in VEDS. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'forecast,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'suggest,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with: the company's plans relating to the clinical development and commercialization of AR101, the company's overall financial and operational performance, the anticipated start dates, durations and completion dates, as well as the potential future results of the company's ongoing and future clinical trials, the anticipated designs of the company's future clinical trials, the company's ability to transfer its technology and the anticipated benefits of that transfer, and the anticipated future regulatory submissions, potential adverse changes to our financial position or the company's business, the results of operations, strategy and plans, changes in capital markets and the ability of the company to finance operations in the manner expected, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our operations, our ability to effectively integrate operations and manage integration costs following our acquisitions, our partners performing their required activities, our anticipated future cash position, regulatory and compliance challenges and future events under current and potential future collaboration. We also refer you to (i) the risks described in 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A of Aytu's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission and (ii) the Risk Factors set forth in Aytu's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Financial Tables

AYTU BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per-share)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020 Product revenue, net $ 21,897 $ 13,520 Cost of sales 9,441 4,063 Gross profit 12,456 9,457

Operating expenses Research and development 2,096 183 Selling and marketing 9,297 5,826 General and administrative 8,216 5,420 Impairment of goodwill 19,453 - Amortization of intangible assets 1,093 1,585 Total operating expenses 40,155 13,014 Loss from operations (27,699 ) (3,557 ) Other (expense) income Other (expense), net (40 ) (751 ) Gain / (Loss) from contingent consideration (219 ) 2 Total other (expense) income (259 ) (749 ) Loss before income tax (27,958 ) (4,306 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (107 ) - Net loss $ (27,851 ) $ (4,306 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 25,597,319 12,158,594 Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (1.09 ) $ (0.35 )

AYTU BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per-share)



(Unaudited) September 30, June 30,

2021 2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,308 $ 49,649 Restricted cash 252 252 Accounts receivable, net 21,626 28,176 Inventory, net 16,314 16,339 Prepaid expenses 9,343 9,780 Other current assets 1,195 1,038 Total current assets 89,038 105,234 Property and equipment, net 4,666 5,140 Operating lease right-of-use asset 3,826 3,563 Intangible assets, net 83,385 85,464 Goodwill 46,349 65,802 Other long-term assets 465 465 Total long-term assets 138,691 160,434 Total assets $ 227,729 $ 265,668

Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 9,383 $ 19,255 Accrued liabilities 54,380 51,295 Accrued compensation 4,762 5,939 Short-term line of credit 4,520 7,934 Current portion of debt 16,508 16,668 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,084 940 Current portion of fixed payment arrangements 3,221 3,134 Current portion of CVR liabilities 1 218 Current portion of contingent consideration 4,138 4,055 Total current liabilities 97,997 109,438 Long-term debt, net of current portion 154 180 Long-term operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,758 2,624 Long-term fixed payment arrangements, net of current portion 5,485 6,324 Long-term CVR liabilities, net of current portion 1,347 1,177 Long-term contingent consideration, net of current portion 8,169 8,002 Other long-term liabilities 319 355 Total liabilities 116,229 128,100 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock, par value $.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 - - Common Stock, par value $.0001; 200,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding 27,771,912 and 27,490,412, respectively, as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 317,647 315,864 Accumulated deficit (206,150 ) (178,299 ) Total stockholders' equity 111,500 137,568 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 227,729 $ 265,668

