Pro-Dex, Inc.: Pro-dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2021, increased $1.4 million, or 16%, to $10.0 million from $8.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase is driven by increased sales of the surgical handpiece we sell to our largest customer as well as increases in sales of our CMF drivers. Offsetting these increases, sales of our newest thoracic driver declined due to the fulfillment of our customer's distribution network. As previously described, sales are often not on a continuous upward trajectory due to variability in new product launches and customer planned inventory builds.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $47,000, or 1%, compared to the year-ago period. Gross margin decreased by 6 percentage points to 34% during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 40% during the corresponding year-ago period due primarily to unfavorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased $184,000 from the corresponding year-ago period. The increase is related to increased compensation expense related to non-qualified stock options granted in the prior fiscal year.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $1.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

CEO Comments

Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter results. In the first quarter we have been awarded several NRE projects from new and existing customers to provide proof of concept analysis on several handpieces and attachments. Although these projects are not material to our first quarter results, we are pleased that these projects allow us the opportunity to continue to expand our portfolio of products. Finally," concluded Mr. Van Kirk, "we are completing necessary validation activities to prepare to move some of our employees to the new Franklin facility in the near future."

The amount spent on internal projects under development, along with the current estimated commercial launch date and estimated recurring annual revenue, is summarized below (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended September, 30









2021 2020 Market Launch(1) Est Annual Revenue Total Research & Development costs: $

980



$

1,091









Products in development:





ENT Shaver $ 232 $ 183 Q4 2021 $ 1,000 VITAL Ventilator 115 57 Q1 2022 $ 1,500 CMF Driver - 189 (2 ) $ 1,000 Sustaining & Other 633 662 Total $ 980 $ 1,091

Represents the calendar quarter of expected market launch. The CMF Driver was completed in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and began shipping to our existing largest customer under a distribution agreement we executed in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

As we introduce new products into the market, we expect to see an increase in sustaining and other engineering expenses. Typical examples of sustaining engineering activities include, but are not limited to, end-of- life component replacement, especially in electronic components found in our printed circuit board assemblies, analysis of customer complaint data to improve process and design, replacement and enhancement of tooling and fixtures used in the machine shop, assembly operations, and inspection areas to improve efficiency and through-put. Additionally, these costs include development projects that may be in their infancy and may or may not result in a full-fledged product development effort.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions that appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells compact pneumatic air motors for a variety of industrial applications. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com .

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance (including, but not limited to, estimated product launch dates and estimated future revenue), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the risk factors and other disclosures concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

September 30,

2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,177 $ 3,721 Investments 1,506 1,295 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7 and $2 at September 30, 2021 and at June 30, 2021, respectively 10,093 10,933 Deferred costs 184 193 Inventory 8,907 8,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 151 434 Total current assets 26,018 25,013 Land and building, net 6,413 6,437 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 4,535 3,845 Right of use asset, net 2,518 2,605 Intangibles, net 195 186 Deferred income taxes, net 463 463 Investments 1,656 1,704 Other assets 67 67 Total assets $ 41,865 $ 40,320 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,476 $ 2,288 Accrued expenses 2,195 2,198 Deferred revenue 293 150 Note payable 1,248 1,236 Total current liabilities 6,212 5,872 Lease liability, net of current portion 2,342 2,432 Income taxes payable 709 397 Notes payable, net of current portion 11,219 11,535 Total non-current liabilities 14,270 14,364 Total liabilities 20,482 20,236 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,666,319 and 3,645,660 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 8,188 7,953 Retained earnings 13,195 12,131 Total shareholders' equity. 21,383 20,084 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 41,865 $ 40,320

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020



Net sales $ 9,988 $ 8,590 Cost of sales

6,560 5,115 Gross profit

3,428 3,475 Operating expenses:

Selling expenses 37 130 General and administrative expenses 1,093 705 Research and development costs 980 1,091 Total operating expenses 2,110 1,926 Operating income 1,318 1,549 Other income (expense): Interest and miscellaneous income 24 53 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity investments 149 (107 ) Interest expense (120 ) (54 ) Total other income (expense) 53 (108 ) Income before income taxes 1,371 1,441 Provision for income taxes 307 283 Net income $ 1,064 $ 1,158 Basic and diluted income per share: Basic net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.30 Diluted net income per share $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,651,334 3,850,838 Diluted 3,777,118 3,975,063 Common shares outstanding 3,666,319 3,858,251

