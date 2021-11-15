Agreements signed with multiple strategic partners to develop new opportunities and applications for Rockley's non-invasive VitalSpex biomarker sensing platform

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that the company has significantly expanded its footprint in the consumer market for its non-invasive VitalSpex biomarker sensing platform by signing new partnership agreements with five global consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers, including four of the world's top-ten manufacturers of wrist-based wearables. With these new partnerships, Rockley has now established strategic relationships with six of the top-ten largest manufacturers of smart watches and wristbands (based on volume as reported by IDC).

These multi-year partnerships will focus on evaluating and incorporating the next generation of non-invasive biomarker sensing in a range of consumer devices, including smart watches, wristbands, and other wearables. Rockley expects that these partnerships will create new opportunities for its VitalSpex sensing platform and help expand the future availability of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing for people around the globe.

"We are excited that so many major players in the wearable market have decided to work with Rockley to validate the use of our unique biomarker sensing technology in future products," said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer and founder of Rockley Photonics. "These new partnerships continue to build momentum for our VitalSpex sensing platform. They represent a significant step toward expanding our 'Powered by Rockley' presence in consumer wearables, bringing us closer to our goal of giving people the timely insights needed to manage their health and well-being."

The Rockley VitalSpex sensing platform is designed to enable device manufacturers to integrate more comprehensive non-invasive biomarker measurements in their products. By building its patented silicon photonics-based laser technology into a new generation of sensors, Rockley has significantly expanded the range of biomarkers that can be detected and measured non-invasively, extending far beyond the capabilities of current LED-based sensors. The expanded range of biomarkers includes core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose trends. The new measurement capabilities have the potential to transform digital healthcare by providing real-time insights about a variety of health conditions and by enabling early detection of multiple disease states.

Rockley is currently conducting human studies to refine the performance of its end-to-end sensing solution. As its platform enhancements are realized, Rockley believes that its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure will enable additional capabilities for the fast-growing digital health domain and help individuals make more informed decisions about their health and well-being.

More information about the Rockley VitalSpex digital health monitoring solution is available here: https://rockleyphotonics.com/biomarker-sensing

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

