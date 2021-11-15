Meta Materials Inc.: META Announces Third Quarter and YTD 2021 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT, FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced third quarter and YTD 2021 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter.

The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

In Q3 2021, total revenue grew 189%, to $572,612, compared to $198,175 in Q3 2020. For the nine months YTD 2021, total revenue increased by 111%, to $1,793,235, versus $848,858 in the first nine months of 2020. The Q3 2021 net loss was $11,425,248, $0.04 per share on 280,080,786 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss of $2,581,204, $0.02 per share on 155,913,202 weighted average shares in Q3 2020. For the nine months YTD 2021, the net loss was $61,467,070 (which includes a one-time, non-cash loss of $40,540,091 on financial instruments), $0.28 per share on 216,135,190 weighted average shares, compared to a loss of $5,815,233, $0.04 per share on 131,557,607 weighted average shares in the first nine months of 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities during the nine months YTD 2021 was $15,584,000, compared to $5,903,523 in the first nine months of 2020. Capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets totaled $6,390,932. As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $140,796,052, and common shares outstanding were 281,200,905. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company used $72.1MM in cash to complete the acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of

September 30, 2021 As of

December 31, 2020





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,796,052 $ 1,395,683 Restricted cash 421,817 - Grants receivable 285,063 327,868 Accounts receivable 96,848 22,833 Inventory 358,964 463,382 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,262,595 514,204 Assets held for sale 73,650,140 - Due from related parties 64,708 - Total current assets 218,936,187 2,723,970 Intangible assets, net 4,642,904 4,476,614 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,525,989 2,761,171 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,775,130 270,581 Goodwill 218,828,518 - Total assets $ 454,708,728 $ 10,232,336

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 6,556,665 2,940,452 Due to related party - 245,467 Current portion of long-term debt 532,346 290,544 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,186,885 1,239,927 Current portion of deferred government assistance 842,425 779,578 Preferred stock liability 77,906,354 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 330,867 150,802 Asset retirement obligations 21,937 Unsecured convertible promissory notes - 1,203,235 Secured convertible debentures - 5,545,470 Total current liabilities 87,377,479 12,395,475 Deferred revenue 637,559 804,143 Deferred government assistance 38,869 146,510 Deferred tax liability 131,907 318,054 Unsecured convertible debentures - 1,825,389 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,423,123 119,779 Funding obligation 868,169 776,884 Long-term debt 2,698,515 2,743,504 Total liabilities 94,175,621 19,129,738

Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 281,200,905 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, and $Nil par value; unlimited shares authorized, 154,163,975 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 259,384 132,347 Additional paid-in capital 459,129,666 29,021,974 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,970 (654,880 ) Accumulated deficit (98,863,913 ) (37,396,843 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 360,533,107 (8,897,402 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 454,708,728 $ 10,232,336

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenue







Product sales 297,431 982 321,431 2,904 Development revenue 275,181 197,193 1,471,804 845,954 Total Revenue 572,612 198,175 1,793,235 848,858 Cost of goods sold 145,103 935 146,209 3,095 Gross Profit 427,509 197,240 1,647,026 845,763 Operating Expenses Selling & Marketing 427,004 196,276 1,122,469 520,804 General & Administrative 9,776,850 1,463,255 16,217,012 4,620,907 Research & Development 1,816,547 1,043,915 5,229,456 2,936,516 Total operating expenses 12,020,401 2,703,446 22,568,937 8,078,227 Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (215,116 ) (376,776 ) (1,093,833 ) (893,001 ) (Loss) Gain on foreign exchange, net (440,157 ) (175,514 ) (770,542 ) 81,159 (Loss) Gain on financial instruments, net - (118,455 ) (40,540,091 ) 1,167,310 Other income, net 739,260 562,443 1,673,124 974,112 Total other income (expenses) 83,987 (108,302 ) (40,731,342 ) 1,329,580 Loss before income taxes (11,508,905 ) (2,614,508 ) (61,653,253 ) (5,902,884 ) Income tax recovery 83,657 33,304 186,183 87,651 Net loss (11,425,248 ) (2,581,204 ) (61,467,070 ) (5,815,233 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) net of tax Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (125,976 ) 167,941 (17,328 ) 8,693 Fair value gain (loss) on changes of own credit risk - (223,221 ) 680,178 (588,429 ) Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (125,976 ) (55,280 ) 662,850 (579,736 ) Comprehensive loss (11,551,224 ) (2,636,484 ) (60,804,220 ) (6,394,969 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.28 ) (0.04 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 280,080,786 155,913,202 216,135,190 131,557,607

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020

$ $

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (61,467,070 ) (5,815,233 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Non-cash finance income - (14,002 ) Non-cash interest expense 904,749 611,808 Non-cash lease expense 256,785 - Deferred income tax (186,183 ) (87,651 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,798,607 1,768,261 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 279,805 (146,433 ) Loss (gain) on financial instruments, net 40,540,091 (1,167,310 ) Change in deferred revenue (239,057 ) (380,494 ) Non-cash government assistance (508,730 ) (274,632 ) Loss on debt settlement 19,253 - Stock-based compensation 855,989 1,114,814 Non-cash consulting expense 3,926,628 43,673 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,764,867 ) (1,556,324 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,584,000 ) (5,903,523 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of intangible assets (838,664 ) (60,716 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,552,268 ) (651,651 ) Proceeds from reverse takeover 146,954,733 3,072,136 Net cash provided by investing activities 140,563,801 2,359,769 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 1,127,151 25,783 Repayments of long-term debt (938,496 ) (190,633 ) Proceeds from government grants 223,384 198,286 Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes 13,963,386 502,987 Proceeds from secured convertible debentures - 3,630,019 Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures - 693,784 Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net - 598,546 Proceeds from stock option exercises 374,652 - Proceeds from warrants exercises 93,993 - Proceeds from broker warrants exercises 16,255 - Net cash provided by financing activities 14,860,325 5,458,772

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 139,840,126 1,915,018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,395,683 407,061 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,940 ) 83,582 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 141,217,869 2,405,661

Supplemental cash flow information Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents 799,305 225,357 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 892,003 - Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock 2,149,381 - Settlement of liabilities in common stock 52,063,432 - Interest paid on debt 64,528 114,040

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

