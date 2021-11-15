Meta Materials Inc.: META Announces Third Quarter and YTD 2021 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT, FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced third quarter and YTD 2021 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter.
The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.
In Q3 2021, total revenue grew 189%, to $572,612, compared to $198,175 in Q3 2020. For the nine months YTD 2021, total revenue increased by 111%, to $1,793,235, versus $848,858 in the first nine months of 2020. The Q3 2021 net loss was $11,425,248, $0.04 per share on 280,080,786 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss of $2,581,204, $0.02 per share on 155,913,202 weighted average shares in Q3 2020. For the nine months YTD 2021, the net loss was $61,467,070 (which includes a one-time, non-cash loss of $40,540,091 on financial instruments), $0.28 per share on 216,135,190 weighted average shares, compared to a loss of $5,815,233, $0.04 per share on 131,557,607 weighted average shares in the first nine months of 2020.
Net cash used in operating activities during the nine months YTD 2021 was $15,584,000, compared to $5,903,523 in the first nine months of 2020. Capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets totaled $6,390,932. As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $140,796,052, and common shares outstanding were 281,200,905. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company used $72.1MM in cash to complete the acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp.
About Meta Materials Inc.
META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.
META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|As of
September 30, 2021
|As of
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|140,796,052
|$
|1,395,683
Restricted cash
|421,817
|-
Grants receivable
|285,063
|327,868
Accounts receivable
|96,848
|22,833
Inventory
|358,964
|463,382
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,262,595
|514,204
Assets held for sale
|73,650,140
|-
Due from related parties
|64,708
|-
Total current assets
|218,936,187
|2,723,970
Intangible assets, net
|4,642,904
|4,476,614
Property, plant and equipment, net
|7,525,989
|2,761,171
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,775,130
|270,581
Goodwill
|218,828,518
|-
Total assets
|$
|454,708,728
|$
|10,232,336
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
|6,556,665
|2,940,452
Due to related party
|-
|245,467
Current portion of long-term debt
|532,346
|290,544
Current portion of deferred revenue
|1,186,885
|1,239,927
Current portion of deferred government assistance
|842,425
|779,578
Preferred stock liability
|77,906,354
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|330,867
|150,802
Asset retirement obligations
|21,937
Unsecured convertible promissory notes
|-
|1,203,235
Secured convertible debentures
|-
|5,545,470
Total current liabilities
|87,377,479
|12,395,475
Deferred revenue
|637,559
|804,143
Deferred government assistance
|38,869
|146,510
Deferred tax liability
|131,907
|318,054
Unsecured convertible debentures
|-
|1,825,389
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|2,423,123
|119,779
Funding obligation
|868,169
|776,884
Long-term debt
|2,698,515
|2,743,504
Total liabilities
|94,175,621
|19,129,738
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 281,200,905 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, and $Nil par value; unlimited shares authorized, 154,163,975 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
|259,384
|132,347
Additional paid-in capital
|459,129,666
|29,021,974
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|7,970
|(654,880
|)
Accumulated deficit
|(98,863,913
|)
|(37,396,843
|)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|360,533,107
|(8,897,402
|)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|454,708,728
|$
|10,232,336
META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Nine months ended
September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
Revenue
Product sales
|297,431
|982
|321,431
|2,904
Development revenue
|275,181
|197,193
|1,471,804
|845,954
Total Revenue
|572,612
|198,175
|1,793,235
|848,858
Cost of goods sold
|145,103
|935
|146,209
|3,095
Gross Profit
|427,509
|197,240
|1,647,026
|845,763
Operating Expenses
Selling & Marketing
|427,004
|196,276
|1,122,469
|520,804
General & Administrative
|9,776,850
|1,463,255
|16,217,012
|4,620,907
Research & Development
|1,816,547
|1,043,915
|5,229,456
|2,936,516
Total operating expenses
|12,020,401
|2,703,446
|22,568,937
|8,078,227
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net
|(215,116
|)
|(376,776
|)
|(1,093,833
|)
|(893,001
|)
(Loss) Gain on foreign exchange, net
|(440,157
|)
|(175,514
|)
|(770,542
|)
|81,159
(Loss) Gain on financial instruments, net
|-
|(118,455
|)
|(40,540,091
|)
|1,167,310
Other income, net
|739,260
|562,443
|1,673,124
|974,112
Total other income (expenses)
|83,987
|(108,302
|)
|(40,731,342
|)
|1,329,580
Loss before income taxes
|(11,508,905
|)
|(2,614,508
|)
|(61,653,253
|)
|(5,902,884
|)
Income tax recovery
|83,657
|33,304
|186,183
|87,651
Net loss
|(11,425,248
|)
|(2,581,204
|)
|(61,467,070
|)
|(5,815,233
|)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) net of tax
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|(125,976
|)
|167,941
|(17,328
|)
|8,693
Fair value gain (loss) on changes of own credit risk
|-
|(223,221
|)
|680,178
|(588,429
|)
Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(125,976
|)
|(55,280
|)
|662,850
|(579,736
|)
Comprehensive loss
|(11,551,224
|)
|(2,636,484
|)
|(60,804,220
|)
|(6,394,969
|)
Basic and diluted loss per share
|(0.04
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.28
|)
|(0.04
|)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|280,080,786
|155,913,202
|216,135,190
|131,557,607
META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|Nine months ended
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|$
|$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
|(61,467,070
|)
|(5,815,233
|)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Non-cash finance income
|-
|(14,002
|)
Non-cash interest expense
|904,749
|611,808
Non-cash lease expense
|256,785
|-
Deferred income tax
|(186,183
|)
|(87,651
|)
Depreciation and amortization
|1,798,607
|1,768,261
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|279,805
|(146,433
|)
Loss (gain) on financial instruments, net
|40,540,091
|(1,167,310
|)
Change in deferred revenue
|(239,057
|)
|(380,494
|)
Non-cash government assistance
|(508,730
|)
|(274,632
|)
Loss on debt settlement
|19,253
|-
Stock-based compensation
|855,989
|1,114,814
Non-cash consulting expense
|3,926,628
|43,673
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(1,764,867
|)
|(1,556,324
|)
Net cash used in operating activities
|(15,584,000
|)
|(5,903,523
|)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of intangible assets
|(838,664
|)
|(60,716
|)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(5,552,268
|)
|(651,651
|)
Proceeds from reverse takeover
|146,954,733
|3,072,136
Net cash provided by investing activities
|140,563,801
|2,359,769
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
|1,127,151
|25,783
Repayments of long-term debt
|(938,496
|)
|(190,633
|)
Proceeds from government grants
|223,384
|198,286
Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes
|13,963,386
|502,987
Proceeds from secured convertible debentures
|-
|3,630,019
Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures
|-
|693,784
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net
|-
|598,546
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|374,652
|-
Proceeds from warrants exercises
|93,993
|-
Proceeds from broker warrants exercises
|16,255
|-
Net cash provided by financing activities
|14,860,325
|5,458,772
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|139,840,126
|1,915,018
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|1,395,683
|407,061
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(17,940
|)
|83,582
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|141,217,869
|2,405,661
Supplemental cash flow information
Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents
|799,305
|225,357
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|892,003
|-
Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock
|2,149,381
|-
Settlement of liabilities in common stock
|52,063,432
|-
Interest paid on debt
|64,528
|114,040
