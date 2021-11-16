The era of global war begins with the introduction of the 'Bicheon Castle Siege'.

Wemade Co., Ltd. updates its masterpiece MMORPG MIR4's core PvP battle content, Bicheon Castle Siege, on November 16th. Updates will include an in-game event, Siege Eve.

Wemade updates its masterpiece MMORPG MIR4's core PvP battle content, Bicheon Castle Siege, on November 16th. Updates will include an in-game event, Siege Eve. The era of global war begins with the introduction of the Bicheon Castle Siege. The battle will last for an hour every four weeks on Sunday at 10 pm in each server time, beginning on November 28th. Exchange by XDRACO opens on November 23rd. XDRACO items can be obtained through in-game item drop and DRACO Staking Program. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The era of global war begins! A great war that overwhelms the world is unveiling with the newest update Bicheon Castle Siege. A fierce battle will take place between the Offense Siege clans and the Defense Siege clans. Bicheon Castle Siege is a large-scale battle with a maximum of 150 participants being allowed for each of the offense and defense factions. The battle will last for one hour and will take place every four weeks on Sunday at 10 pm in each server time, beginning on November 28th. Any clan that has achieved level 1 or higher of the clan skill Defense Formation, and wins the siege auction with clan funds, can participate in this epic battle. The winner will be decided by the Monolith located within the defensive camp; if it is destroyed, the offense side wins, if not, the defense side wins. Each battle will be preceded by a Siege Eve event that is held to support clan members. The first event will be held from November 22nd through November 27th

The victorious clan can collect taxes in transaction fees from trades occurring in the market, plus additional taxes in Darksteel from the mining proceeds in the Hidden Valleys. With the absolute power of the king, clan members may be granted official positions of authority or be rewarded with exclusive items from the clan shop.

Lastly, 'Exchange by XDRACO', where XDRACO items can be traded, will open on November 23rd. XDRACO items can be obtained through in-game item drop and DSP (DRACO Staking Program), providing a range of transactions between players without restrictions and can be traded beyond the boundaries of regions and servers.

From my battle to our war! More information about MIR4 can be found on the official website.

