Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Pivotal Financial Corp. (TSXV: PIV.P) ("Pivotal" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Pivotal operates as a Capital Pool Company with its only asset being cash which currently totals $2.11 million.

As previously announced, on November 5, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Global Food and Ingredients Inc. ("GFI") and Pivotal's wholly-owned subsidiary, 13476669 Canada Inc. ("CPC Subco"), which was incorporated on November 1, 2021, with respect to the Proposed Transaction. The Proposed Transaction would constitute the Company's Qualifying Transaction as defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange. "The parties are working diligently toward completing the proposed Qualifying Transaction and I am very pleased with the progress to date," said C. Fraser Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of Pivotal.

Detailed information on the Proposed Transaction and copies of the Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

For additional information, please contact:

C. Fraser Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

cfraserelliott@gmail.com

(416) 567-3276

