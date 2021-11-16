Trans Seas USA, LLC: TRANS SEAS are the Original Designers and Suppliers of the Existing Master Clock System in Makkah Holy Haram

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1993, Mr. TALEB "TED" AYOUB, the Founder & Chairman of TRANS SEAS, was successfully awarded the exclusive and highly regarded contract of being commissioned as the sole source to assist in the advanced design of the decorative, advanced addressable clock system, to be used for indoor and outdoor purposes in Makkah. TRANS SEAS designed, supplied and installed the Custom-Made Clock Systems to the Client's Exact Specifications.For nearly 30 years, the very same clocks are still fully functional and look just as beautiful since the date of installation and handing over.

Mr. AYOUB was known for his determination and commitment to providing the clientele and projects he was involved in with the highest standard of service. Mr. AYOUB was unmatched in his professional performance and willingness to tailor his skills and hard work to each individual project and to meet the attention of Client's special requests. This unique and personalized style gave Mr. AYOUB the opportunity to make connections and work on some of the world most celebrated and distinguished projects. A generous community member and leader, a loving husband and caring father, his impact on the Makkah project was so influential, he was honored with the highest privilege of being invited inside the Kaaba by the Client.

For 50 years, the rich legacy at Trans Seas USA continues to apply this same tradition till this very day, providing custom production capabilities, competitive procurement solutions and logistics support applied and proven on each of their prestigious projects.

Some of those successful prestigious projects include: Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Qatar; King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia; Doha Oasis Hotel (7-Star Hotel) in Qatar; The Atlantis Hotel and New Royal Atlantis Hotel & Residences at Palm Jumeriah Dubai, UAE; Sheikh Khalifa Energy Complex of ADNOC Group of Companies in Abu Dhabi, UAE; ADMA-OPCO & ADGAS New HQ in Abu Dhabi, UAE; SIDRA Research & Medical Center in Doha, Qatar; National Museum of Qatar.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1680198/TRANS_SEAS_Makkah_Clock.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1680197/makkah_clock.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340980/Trans_Seas_USA_Logo.jpg