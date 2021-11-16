Breakwater Solutions, LLC: Dale Waterman Joins Breakwater Solutions as Managing Director

DUBAI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater Solutions, a leader in information governance and data risk management, today announced that it has appointed Dale Waterman as managing director in the company's consulting organization. Based in Dubai, Mr. Waterman is responsible for leading the company's market development strategy and execution in the Middle East and Africa region with a focus on data privacy. Breakwater provides consulting and software for information governance, privacy, cybersecurity, and legal.

"Dale brings a depth of expertise to our clients in the region, thereby enhancing the global leadership in our consulting business," said Jim Vint, Chief Revenue Officer, Breakwater Solutions. "Dale has deep experience working across the Middle East and Africa region for over a decade and will help our clients navigate the rapidly evolving privacy and data risk management landscape across the region, including the utilization of related technology-enabled solutions."

Mr. Waterman is a solution-orientated privacy, public policy, and regulatory affairs professional passionate about helping organizations implement digital transformation in a data-driven world. Before Breakwater, Mr. Waterman was a founding partner at White Label Consultancy, a boutique data protection consultancy in the UAE. Prior to that position, Mr. Waterman led the Microsoft Legal & Corporate Affairs Headquarters team for the Middle East & Africa, and he served as the lead attorney for Industry & Digital Transformation for the region. Mr. Waterman holds a legal degree (LLB) from Rhodes University in South Africa. He is a Certified Information Privacy Professional and a Governance Risk & Compliance Professional.

"Breakwater is unique in that it provides both management consulting and software," said Mr. Waterman. "Our consulting organization is independent of the software business with a mandate to meet our clients' needs, regardless of technology partners. At the same time, our clients and consultants have direct access to the product strategy, allowing stakeholders to impact our product roadmap."

In addition to the Dubai office, Breakwater has offices in the United States, Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Croatia, Hong Kong and India.

Breakwater helps enterprises mitigate risk and gain insight from sprawling information by combining technology automation and human expertise. We empower governance, legal, and risk professionals to locate, access, analyze, and manage information by making data transparent and actionable. Our solutions are comprised of expert consulting, AI-infused technology, and ongoing managed services, all of which directly address the myriad challenges within information governance, disputes and investigations, regulatory compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity. Learn more at www.breakwatersolutions.com.