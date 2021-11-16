Revenue of €663m and adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.5%

Acceleration path confirmed for 2022 and beyond

Healthy commercial performance with FY2021 revenue of €663 million, up 12% LFL 1 , at the top end of the estimated range of €655-665 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of €262 million, a 39.5% margin, at the upper end of the 38% to 40% guidance, and growing 15% LFL

Positive FY2022 outlook with revenue growth expected in the upper half of the 10% to 15% initial guidance and adjusted EBITDA margin of around 40%

Successful IPO with a final size of €450 million, highest retail participation in a decade for an IPO on Euronext Paris A-Compartment (excluding State-owned companies) and exceptional involvement of OVHcloud employees to the simultaneous reserved offer

OVHcloud (Paris: OVH) announced today its annual results for the period ending August 31, 2021. This press release relates to OVH Groupe consolidated accounts.

Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud, said:

"By reaching the high-end of the guidance, the 2021 full-year results demonstrate the Group's ability to deliver on its strategy. They also mark an important milestone in the life of OVHcloud as a newly listed company, evidencing that we are ready to accelerate our growth trajectory. Not only did we step up as a leading global provider, but we also opened new market segments, enhanced our go-to-market to better address corporate needs and widened our solutions portfolio to support an increasing number of use cases. Thanks to the talent of our 2500 employees worldwide, we proved the resilience of our model and broadened the relations with our trusted ecosystem across the four continents in which we operate. Building on favorable market tailwinds, OVHcloud is set up to seize the full potential of what a European Champion can get on the hypergrowth Cloud market. The company is today best positioned to meet its ambitions for FY2022 and achieve strong and continuous growth while deploying an ambitious roadmap, sustainably."

Key figures

In million FY2021 FY2020 Change (%) Change LFL (%) Revenue 663 632 5% 12% Adjusted EBITDA3 262 263 0% 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% revenue) 39.5% 41.6% (2.1)pp 1.3pp Current EBITDA4 240 255 (6)% 10% Current EBITDA margin (% revenue) 36.2% 40.3% (4.1)pp (0.7)pp Net cash flow from operations 268 270 (1)% Recurring Capex (122) (127) (4)% Growth Capex (221) (149) 48%

FY2021 revenue at €663m, up 12% LFL5

OVHcloud's consolidated revenue for FY2021 reached €663 million, up 5% compared to FY2020 and delivering a 12% growth on a comparable basis, adjusted for exchange rates, perimeter changes and the direct one-off effects of the Strasbourg incident. This number is at the top end of our guidance and reflects a strong commercial performance with like-for-like growth mainly driven by ARPAC growth.

The revenue retention rate was 100%, or 103% adjusted for the one-off Strasbourg incident-related vouchers and credit notes, stable year-over-year, demonstrating the company's resilience.

Throughout FY2021, OVHcloud has fast-tracked the rollout of its technical and commercial roadmap to strengthen its positioning as a driving force for a trusted and collective alternative in the global cloud industry. Based on its unique competitive advantages, the company achieved numerous commercial successes. On its own or with the contribution of its global scale partners (Atos, CapGemini, Sopra Steria, HCL...), the Group has been able to support a wide range of use cases, from cutting-edge tech companies such as Peachtree Corner or Lydia, to the most critical ones in data sensitive sectors such as Aerospace and Defense (ESA via Serco), HCM (Talentsoft) or Finance (Paylib, Société Générale).

OVHcloud also continued to focus on developing new cloud usages and moved forward in building up its PaaS portfolio. The company successfully deployed new solutions based on its own technology, including AI notebook and ML engine, and on technological partnerships with leading players including Platform.sh and MongoDB.

Revenue by product segment

Revenue by segment in million FY2021 FY2020 Change (%) Change LFL (%) Private Cloud 398 389 2% 11% Public Cloud 94 82 15% 23% Web Cloud Other 171 161 7% 8% Total 663 632 5% 12%

Private Cloud, which includes Bare Metal and Hosted Private Cloud,was the segment most impacted by the vouchers and credit notes following the fire in Strasbourg. However, the segment benefited from continued low customer attrition following this event, as well as a continued improvement in ARPAC. On a like-for-like6 basis, Private Cloud revenue was up 11%.

This performance results from:

increased spend by technology and software customers, due to their own increased needs resulting from traffic and activity growth;

growth in spend by small and medium-sized business customers, due to increased use of the cloud and enhanced customer support; and

increased sales and marketing efforts to support the digital acquisition of customers.

Public Cloud grew 23% on a like-for-like basis. This growth was driven by a solid increase in both ARPAC and net customer acquisition, despite the Strasbourg incident, reflecting the current market dynamics.

Web Cloud Other maintained a relatively stable contribution to revenue compared to the previous year, reflecting growth in net customer acquisition resulting from extensive digital marketing efforts, and stable ARPAC.

Revenue by geographic region

Revenue by geographic region

in million FY2021 FY2020 Change (%) Change LFL (%) France 343 329 4% 9% Rest of Europe 193 180 7% 13% Rest of the World 128 124 4% 18% Total 663 632 5% 12%

Revenue growth in France was driven primarily by ARPAC growth from technology and software customers, public cloud expansion and continued web cloud customer acquisition. The French market also benefited from an increase in digital acquisitions resulting from marketing investments made in the second half of FY2020. Revenue growth also reflects the impact of the Strasbourg fire, to which France had a greater exposure than the other regions. On a like-for-like basis, revenue growth in France was 9%.

In other European countries, revenue growth was largely the result of the same trends as those observed in France, as well as the initial results of the implementation of dedicated regional sales teams. Digital revenues grew by 17% like-for-like, supporting OVHcloud's European geographic expansion ambitions.

In the Rest of the World, digital revenues grew by 41% like-for-like, with a particularly strong performance in the United States (+143% like-for-like).

Adjusted EBITDA of €262m, up 15% LFL, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.5%

Current and Adjusted EBITDA

in million FY2021 FY2020 Change (%) Change LFL (%) Private Cloud 145 162 (11)% 7% Public Cloud 34 32 7% 42% Web Cloud Other 61 61 0% 3% Total Current EBITDA 240 255 (6)% 10% Private Cloud 158 167 (5)% 12% Public Cloud 37 33 12% 48% Web Cloud Other 67 63 6% 8% Total Adjusted EBITDA 262 263 0% 15%

In FY2021, current EBITDA was €240 million and adjusted EBITDA7, which is the non-GAAP indicator primarily followed by the Group, reached €262m. On a like-for-like8 basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 15%, and adjusted EBITDA margin reached 39.5%, at the high-end of the 38% to 40% guidance.

Operating income

Operating income was €6.5 million compared to a €30.6 million in FY2020. The impacts of the Strasbourg incident and one-off costs related to the IPO amounted €56 million. Excluding these effects, FY2021 operating income doubled compared to FY2020.

Net income

OVHcloud recorded a net loss of €(32) million compared to €(11) million in FY2020,reflecting the impact of the Strasbourg incident and one-time costs related to the IPO for a total pre-tax amount of €63 million. Excluding these one-offs, pre-tax income reached €41 million in FY2021 vs €0 million in FY2020.

Cash flow



in million FY2021 FY2020 Gross cash flow from operating activities 290 253 Change in working capital (20) 22 Corporate income taxes (1) (4) Net cash flow from operating activities 268 270 Recurring Capex9 (122) (127) Growth Capex9 (221) (149) M&A and other9 (11) (24) Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities (354) (300) Net cash flow from financing change in cash 86 30

Gross cash flow from operating activities increased 15% to €290 million in FY2021 compared to €253 million in FY2020.

Net cash flow from operating activities was relatively stable at €268 million despite the €46 million one-off cash impacts related to the IPO and the Strasbourg incident. Excluding these impacts, net cash flow from operating activities increased by 16%, in line with the LFL adjusted EBITDA increase.

Capital expenditures (purchases of tangible and intangible assets, net of disposals of tangible and intangible assets) reached €343 million in FY2021 compared to €276 million the year before. These amounts included:

recurring capital expenditures of €122 million, representing 18% of FY2021 revenue, in line with the guidance of 16-20%, compared to €127 million in FY2020;

growth capital expenditures of €221 million, representing 33% of FY2021 revenue, in line with the guidance of 30-34%. This amount includes non-recurring capital expenditures related to the Strasbourg fire in the amount of €21 million, or 3 percentage points of revenue.

Net financial debt and leverage

As of August 31, 2021, OVHcloud's net financial debt was €709 million, including €53 million of lease liabilities in accordance with IFRS 16. The ratio of OVHcloud's net financial debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 2.7x as of August 31, 2021.

On September 24, 2021, OVHcloud entered into a new debt facilities agreement with a pool of banks for a €920 million unsecured refinancing package. The facilities, which have in the meantime become fully available to OVHcloud since the completion of its initial public share offering, include a term loan in the amount of €500 million and a revolving credit facility in the amount of €420 million. These amounts were partly used to repay in full the amounts outstanding under the Existing Facilities Agreement (term loan and revolving credit facility) and the remaining Euro private placement bonds on October 25, 2021.

OVHcloud estimates that the completion of its initial public offering, which included a primary component of €350 million, and the refinancing described above allowed to reduce the leverage ratio from 2.7x to 1.4x immediately after the IPO.

outlook

On the basis of a year 2021 at the high-end of the guidance and ongoing commercial momentum OVHcloud is on track to deliver growth acceleration in the current fiscal year and beyond.

FY2022 outlook

For the full year 2022 OVHcloud expects:

revenue growth in the upper half of the target range of 10% to 15% initially set in the IPO documentation. Trading conditions in the first two months of the first quarter are consistent with this objective.

an adjusted EBITDA10 margin of around 40%, assuming inflation remains at levels consistent with FY21.

The Group continues to anticipate capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenue in line with the guidance given previously, i.e. between 16% and 20% of revenue for recurring capital expenditures and between 30% and 34% of revenue for growth capital expenditures.

Medium-term outlook reconfirmed

The Group reiterates its medium-term financial objectives and aims to achieve the following by 2025:

organic revenue growth accelerating toward mid-twenties by FY2025 driven by a shift in business mix, the deployment of the move to PaaS strategy, international expansion, and the benefit from a market shift to hybrid- and multi-cloud as well as the focus on data sovereignty

this accelerated growth is aimed to be achieved while maintaining adjusted EBITDA margin in line with that of FY2020, with benefits from economies of scale notably thanks to a better absorption of fixed costs over the period partly reinvested to support the ambition to accelerate growth

similarly, growth capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenue are expected to remain in line with the guidance given previously, while recurring capital expenditures are anticipated to benefit from productivity improvements and decrease as a percentage of revenue to a range of between 14% to 16%

The Board of Directors of OVHcloud, convened on November 15, 2021, reviewed and approved the Group's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021. Audit procedures are being finalized. Consolidated financial statements available on corporate.ovhcloud.com website in investor relations section.

calendar

January 12, 2022: First quarter FY2022 revenue

February 15, 2022: Annual General Meeting

Appendix

Glossary

Like-for-like is calculated at constant FX, constant perimeter and excluding Strasbourg (SBG) direct impacts vs. FY2020. Perimeter adjustments correspond to M&A and US-entities FY2020 non-recurring items.

Net customer acquisitions for a given period are equal to the average number of customers in that period in that period less the average number of customers in the same period in the previous year. The average number of customers for a period is equal to the average number of unique customers generating revenue in each month of such period. A customer who subscribes for multiple services is treated as a single customer.

The revenue retention rate for any period is equal to the percentage calculated by dividing (i) the revenue generated in such period from customers that were present during the same period of the previous year, by (ii) the revenue generated from those customers in that previous year period. When the revenue retention rate exceeds 100%, it means that revenues from the relevant customers increased from the relevant period in the previous year to the same period in the current year, in excess of the revenue lost due to churn.

Average revenues per active customer (ARPAC) represents the revenues recorded in a given period from a given customer group, divided by the average number of customers from that group in that period (the average number of customers is determined on the same basis as in determining net customer acquisitions). ARPAC increases as customers in a given group spend more on OVHcloud services. It can also increase due to a change in mix, as an increase (or decrease) in the proportion of high-spending customers would increase (or decrease) ARPAC, irrespective of whether total revenues from the relevant customer group increase.

Current EBITDA is equal to revenues less the sum of personnel costs and other operating expenses (and excluding depreciation and amortization charges, as well as items that are classified as "other non-current operating income and expenses").

Adjusted EBITDA is equal to current EBITDA excluding share-based compensation and expenses resulting from the payment of earn-outs from its adjusted EBITDA.

Recurring Capital Expenditures (Capex) reflects the capital expenditures needed to maintain the revenues generated during a given period for the following period.

Growth Capital Expenditures (Capex) represents all capital expenditures other than recurring capital expenditures.

Return on Growth Capital Expenditures (Capex) is calculated by dividing the difference between operating free cash flow less recurring capital expenditures for the current year and the previous year, by growth capital expenditures of the previous year.

M&A and Other include:

Cash inflows/(outflows) related to business combinations net of cash;

Receipts/(disbursements) related to disposals of consolidated securities and impact of reorganisations and loss of control;

Receipts/(disbursements) related to loans and advances granted.

Reconciliation of like-for-like and reported growth

In million by segments FY2020 Reported FX

impacts Perimeter

impacts FY2020 LFL Private cloud 389 (4) (11) 374 Public cloud 82 0 3 85 Webcloud Other 161 0 0 161 Total Revenue 632 (4) (8) 621 Private cloud 162 (0) (9) 153 Public cloud 32 0 (3) 30 Webcloud Other 61 0 0 61 Total Current EBITDA 255 (0) (11) 244 Private cloud 167 (0) (9) 158 Public cloud 33 0 (3) 31 Webcloud Other 63 0 0 63 Total Adjusted EBITDA 263 (0) (11) 252 In million by segments FY2021 Reported Perimeter

impacts Strasbourg

impacts FY2021 LFL Private cloud 398 0 19 416 Public cloud 94 3 8 105 Webcloud Other 171 0 1 173 Total Revenue 663 3 28 694 Private cloud 145 0 19 164 Public cloud 34 1 8 42 Webcloud Other 61 0 1 63 Total Current EBITDA 240 1 28 269 Private cloud 158 0 19 177 Public cloud 37 1 8 45 Webcloud Other 67 0 1 68 Total Adjusted EBITDA 262 1 28 291 In million by geographies FY2020 Reported FX

impacts Perimeter

impacts FY2020 LFL France 329 (0) 1 329 Rest of Europe 180 (1) 0 179 Rest of the World 124 (2) (9) 113 Total Revenue 632 (4) (8) 621 In million by geographies FY2021 Reported Perimeter

impacts Strasbourg impacts FY2021 LFL France 343 0 17 359 Rest of Europe 193 0 9 202 Rest of the World 128 3 2 133 Total Revenue 663 3 28 694

Consolidated statement of income

(€ thousands) FY2021 FY2020 Revenue 663,312 632,116 Personnel expenses (172,477) (150,572) Operating expenses (250,805) (226,579) Current EBITDA 240,030 254,964 Depreciation and amortisation expenses (224,042) (215,624) Current operating income 15,988 39,340 Other non-current operating income expenses (9,478) (8,748) Operating income 6,510 30,592 Cost of financial debt (30,267) (23,530) Other financial income expenses 1,654 (7,622) Financial result (28,613) (31,152) Pre-tax income (loss) (22,104) (561) Income tax (10,240) (10,746) Consolidated net income (loss) (32,344) (11,306)

Reconciliation between Current EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(€ thousands) FY2021 FY2020 Current EBITDA 240,030 254,964 Equity-settled and cash-settled compensation plans 20,998 8,182 Earn out compensation 945 Adjusted EBITDA 261,972 263,146

Consolidated statement of financial position

(€ thousands) FY2021 FY2020 Goodwill 33,836 20,786 Other intangible assets 141,739 84,329 Property, plant and equipment 797,045 717,281 Rights of use assets 49,277 53,902 Non-current financial assets 1,303 1,280 Deferred tax assets 7,058 11,431 Other non-current assets 697 Total non-current assets 1,030,258 889,706 Trades receivables 35,481 25,363 Other receivables and current assets 131,959 43,385 Current tax assets 4,008 5,718 Derivative financial instruments assets 140 121 Cash and cash equivalents 53,610 90,838 Total current assets 225,198 165,425 TOTAL ASSETS 1,255,456 1,055,131 Share capital 170,779 170,407 Share premiums 93,470 93,842 Reserves and retained earnings (123,107) (132,564) Net income (loss) (32,344) (11,306) Total equity 108,798 120,379 Non-current financial debt 639,583 579,711 Non-current lease liabilities 38,061 42,287 Other non-current financial liabilities 16,921 17,115 Non-current provisions 6,011 5,122 Deferred tax liabilities 14,144 10,961 Other non-current liabilities 7,783 7,079 Total non-current liabilities 722,503 662,275 Current financial debt 69,760 30,528 Current lease liabilities 14,837 13,871 Current provisions 31,361 21 Accounts payable 149,504 92,096 Current tax liabilities 1,694 2,075 Derivative financial instruments liabilities 174 3,291 Other current liabilities 156,825 130,596 Total current liabilities 424,155 272,478 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,255,456 1,055,131

Net financial debt

(€ thousands) FY2021 FY2020 Non-current financial debt 639,583 579,711 Current financial debt 69,760 30,528 Gross financial debt (excluding lease liabilities) 709,343 610,239 Cash and cash equivalents (53,610) (90,838) Net debt 655,733 519,401 Lease liabilities 52,898 56,158 Net debt (including lease liabilities) 708,631 575,559

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(€ thousands) FY2021 FY2020 Consolidated net income (loss) (32,344) (11,306) Adjustments to net income items: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current assets and rights of use relating to leases 224,042 213,558 Changes in provisions 33,610 1,314 (Gains)/losses on asset disposals and other write-offs and revaluations 10,656 6,162 Expense related to share allocations (excluding social security contributions) 13,266 5,423 (Income)/Tax expense 10,240 10,746 Net financial income (excluding foreign exchange differences) 30,075 26,956 Cash flow from operations 289,545 252,853 Change in net operating receivables and other receivables (100,009) (9,634) Changes in operating payables and other payables 80,004 31,578 Change in operating working capital requirement (20,004) 21,944 Tax paid (1,322) (4,358) Cash flows from operating activities 268,218 270,438 Payments related to acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (343,232) (280,289) Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets (0) 4,372 Cash inflows/(outflows) related to business combinations net of cash (12,699) (23,916) Receipts/(disbursements) related to disposals of consolidated securities and impact of reorganisations and loss of control 1,233 Receipts/(disbursements) related to loans and advances granted 205 (68) Net cash flows used in investing activities (354,493) (299,901) Capital decrease (150,000) Increase in financial debt 120,000 509,374 Repayment of financial debt (25,374) (230,383) Repayment of lease liabilities (19,061) (20,228) Financial interest paid (20,675) (18,969) Guarantee deposits received (277) 1,162 Cash flows from financing activities 54,613 90,960 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 277 (1,280) Change in cash and cash equivalents (31,385) 60,216 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 84,656 24,442 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 53,272 84,656

1 Like-for-like: at constant FX, constant perimeter and excluding Strasbourg (SBG) direct impacts vs. FY2020. Perimeter adjustments correspond to M&A and FY2020 US-entities non-recurring items

2 Adjusted EBITDA is equal to current EBITDA excluding share-based compensation and expenses resulting from the payment of earn-outs

3 Adjusted EBITDA is equal to current EBITDA excluding share-based compensation and expenses resulting from the payment of earn-outs

4 Definition in Appendix

5 Like-for-like: at constant FX and constant perimeter vs. FY2020 and excluding Strasbourg (SBG) direct impacts. Perimeter adjustments correspond to M&A and FY2020 US-entities non-recurring items

6 Like-for-like: at constant FX, constant perimeter and excluding Strasbourg (SBG) direct impacts vs. FY2020. Perimeter adjustments correspond to M&A and FY2020 US-entities non-recurring items

7 Adjusted EBITDA is equal to current EBITDA excluding share-based compensation and expenses resulting from the payment of earn-outs

8 Like-for-like: at constant FX, constant perimeter and excluding Strasbourg (SBG) direct impacts vs. FY2020. Perimeter adjustments correspond to M&A and FY2020 US-entities non-recurring items

9 Definition in Appendix

10 Adjusted EBITDA is equal to current EBITDA excluding share-based compensation and expenses resulting from the payment of earn-outs

