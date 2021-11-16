- (PLX AI) - Autoliv says shareholder returns could be well above $2 billion over the coming three years.
- • Autoliv expect to grow organically by around 4 percentage points more than light vehicle production (LVP) growth per year
- • Autoliv aim to grow sales organically by 4-6% per year, over time
- • Autoliv for 2022 to 2024 targets a 12% adjusted operating margin
- • Autoliv ambition is to further increase our earnings capacity, to an adjusted operating margin of around 13% when ongoing and planned strategic initiatives are fully implemented and there is stability in market conditions
