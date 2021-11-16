The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Directorate Change - Appointment of New Director

16 November 2021

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Yates as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 December 2021. Mr Yates has been appointed as the Chairman-designate of the Company and is expected to succeed the current Chairman, Andrew Joy, after Mr Joy retires at the Company's next annual general meeting in July 2022.

Mr Yates is a non-executive director, senior independent director and remuneration committee chair at St James's Place Plc and Jupiter Fund Management plc. He is also a non-executive director and senior independent director at Mitie Group plc.

Mr Yates started his career in investment management at GT Management in 1981 and subsequently held positions at Morgan Grenfell and Invesco as Chief Investment Officer. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Henderson Group plc in 1999 and led the company for a decade. More recently, Roger was the Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chairman at IG Group Holdings plc, Chairman of Electra Private Equity PLC and Chairman of Pioneer Global Asset Management S.p.A. He was also a Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan Elect plc from 2008 until 2018.

The Chairman of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC, Andrew Joy, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Roger Yates to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed an experienced Director with such extensive expertise both in investment management and in the investment companies sector."

Mr Yates' appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2022.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

