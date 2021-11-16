Australian miner IGO is building upon its renewable energy options at its Nova nickel operation after signing an agreement with Perth-based energy storage company VSUN Energy to test a hybrid standalone power system backed by a vanadium redox flow battery.From pv magazine Australia VSUN Energy, the renewable energy generation and storage subsidiary of Perth-based miner Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL), will install a standalone power system based on vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) energy storage technology at IGO's nickel operation in Western Australia's remote Fraser Range region. The standalone ...

