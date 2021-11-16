Anzeige
16.11.2021 | 08:05
Conditional listing of Hepsor AS shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-16 08:00 CET --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November
15, 2021 to approve Hepsor AS application and to list its up to 3,854,701
shares with nominal value of 1 euro (Hepsor share, ISIN code: EE3100082306) on
Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met: 

     1.1. Regarding the existing 3,000,000 shares

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.
   
   1.2. Regarding additionally issued up to 854,701 shares 


 -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the
   offer has been successful;

 -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.




The first trading day of Hepsor AS shares will be as follows:

In clause 1.1. mentioned existing shares as of November 26 or on a date close
to it. 

In clause 1.2. mentioned additional shares the next trading day after issuer
has submitted the respective report to exchange or on a date close to it. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
