Conditional listing of Hepsor AS shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-16 08:00 CET -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 15, 2021 to approve Hepsor AS application and to list its up to 3,854,701 shares with nominal value of 1 euro (Hepsor share, ISIN code: EE3100082306) on Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met: 1.1. Regarding the existing 3,000,000 shares -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. 1.2. Regarding additionally issued up to 854,701 shares -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first trading day of Hepsor AS shares will be as follows: In clause 1.1. mentioned existing shares as of November 26 or on a date close to it. In clause 1.2. mentioned additional shares the next trading day after issuer has submitted the respective report to exchange or on a date close to it. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.