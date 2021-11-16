Kinnevik has issued SEK 2.0 billion in new sustainability-linked bonds

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it has issued SEK 2.0bn in new sustainability-linked bonds in the Nordic bond market.

The dual tranche SEK 2.0bn sustainability-linked bonds comprise a SEK 1.5bn tranche with a final maturity of five years and a SEK 0.5bn tranche with a final maturity of seven years. Both tranches are issued with a floating rate coupon based on three-month STIBOR plus 0.70 percent for the shorter tenor, and plus 0.90 percent for the longer tenor. The final redemption price of the sustainability-linked bonds depends on Kinnevik's ability to meet the annual sustainability performance targets ("SPTs") the company has set for its sustainability work. If Kinnevik does not achieve an SPT in any given year the redemption price will increase by 0.075 percent per SPT and year. In order to hedge the interest rate risk, Kinnevik has entered into an interest rate swap agreement whereby it will pay a fixed annual interest rate on the total amount in both tenors.

The sustainability-linked bonds are issued under Kinnevik's Medium Term Note Programme and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework published in November 2021. The proceeds from the bond issue will primarily be used to refinance bonds maturing during 2022.

