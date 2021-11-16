Das Instrument 98B SE0009921976 NETMORE GROUP AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2021

The instrument 98B SE0009921976 NETMORE GROUP AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2021



Das Instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2021

The instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2021

