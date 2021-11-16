Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Boliga Gruppen A/S - Removal from trading

Boliga Gruppen A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Boliga Gruppen A/S is 19 November 2021. Boliga Gruppen A/S is removed from trading following a decision made at an extraordinary general meeting of the company. ISIN: DK0060074656 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Boliga Gruppen -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1): 16,650,000 shares (DKK 16,650,000) -------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 25078780 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 4030 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BOLIGA -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 40699 -------------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027050