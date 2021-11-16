Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2021 | 08:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Boliga Gruppen A/S - Removal from trading

Boliga Gruppen A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Boliga Gruppen A/S is 19
November 2021. 

Boliga Gruppen A/S is removed from trading following a decision made at an
extraordinary general meeting of the company. 



ISIN:            DK0060074656           
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Boliga Gruppen          
--------------------------------------------------------------
Listed capital (of DKK 1): 16,650,000 shares (DKK 16,650,000)
--------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:          25078780             
--------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:            4030               
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         BOLIGA              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        40699               
--------------------------------------------------------------





_________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027050
