- (PLX AI) - Danone announces the sale of Aqua d'Or to Royal Unibrew.
- • The acquired activities have a strong organization and a modern production facility in Central Jutland, Denmark
- • Closing of the transaction is subject to approval from the Danish Competition Authority, which is expected during the first half of 2022
- • The acquisition strengthens Royal Unibrew's market position within water in Denmark, as well as providing access to new sales channels for Royal Unibrew, the company said
- • Aqua d'Or has around 75 employees and generated revenue of around DKK 180 million in 2020
