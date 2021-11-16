Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Q-Interline A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 16, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Q-Interline share (short name: QINTER) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Q-Interline belongs to the industrial goods and services sector and is the 22nd company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 173rd company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Q-Interline actively contributes to sustainable consumption of all raw materials used for feed and food production and strives to ensure that the quality of the global produced food promotes both human as well as animal health and welfare. Constantly striving to develop the best high-tech analytical instrument in the world, Q-Interline is now accelerating the growth by deploying investments in new subsidiaries in Europe and USA over the next 4 years. "With this declaration of confidence from our investors, we have now been provided with the necessary financing, which will enable us to realize our ambitious growth plan and to penetrate existing and new markets with our high-tech analytical solutions and services", says Martin Roithner Henriksen, CEO at Q-Interline. "It is a great honor and a privilege for me personally, to be accredited by the investors to lead a Danish high-tech company out into the world". "We are proud to welcome Q-Interline to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The listing of Q-Interline shows the broadness of the type of companies listed on Nasdaq First North, and the company's focus on sustainable technological solutions meets investors' demand for green companies that can help achieve the UN's global goals." Q-Interline has appointed Norden CEF A/S as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com