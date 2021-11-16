Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: + 620% – Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2021 | 08:41
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Q-Interline A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 16, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the Q-Interline share (short name: QINTER) starts today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark. Q-Interline belongs to the industrial goods and services
sector and is the 22nd company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 173rd company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Q-Interline actively contributes to sustainable consumption of all raw
materials used for feed and food production and strives to ensure that the
quality of the global produced food promotes both human as well as animal
health and welfare. Constantly striving to develop the best high-tech
analytical instrument in the world, Q-Interline is now accelerating the growth
by deploying investments in new subsidiaries in Europe and USA over the next 4
years. 

"With this declaration of confidence from our investors, we have now been
provided with the necessary financing, which will enable us to realize our
ambitious growth plan and to penetrate existing and new markets with our
high-tech analytical solutions and services", says Martin Roithner Henriksen,
CEO at Q-Interline. "It is a great honor and a privilege for me personally, to
be accredited by the investors to lead a Danish high-tech company out into the
world". 

"We are proud to welcome Q-Interline to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market,"
says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The listing of
Q-Interline shows the broadness of the type of companies listed on Nasdaq First
North, and the company's focus on sustainable technological solutions meets
investors' demand for green companies that can help achieve the UN's global
goals." 

Q-Interline has appointed Norden CEF A/S as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 





Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.