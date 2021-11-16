Anzeige
LINK Mobility to strengthen conversational messaging capabilities by acquiring Italian-based NLP/AI Chatbot, Matelab Srl ("Xenioo")

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK Mobility?(LINK),?a?leading?Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)?provider,?has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Italian-based Matelab Srl. This acquisition will strengthen LINK's conversational messaging capabilities with CCaaS, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot competencies and will immediately bolster its omnichannel offerings.

The company's core offerings are the proprietary advanced conversational AI and NLP-driven software, including advanced conversational chatbot Xenioo, and the customer support software system xDesk. Xenioo currently operates over 22,000 chatbots, handles over 10 million messages monthly, and supports over 260,000 conversations per month. The acquisition will enrich LINK's product portfolio and provide significant upsell opportunities to LINK's large customer base.

The Xenioo application is a cloud-based modern no-code / low-code experience, with a focus on the visual building of chatbots, NLP, AI training, and live agent handover. The chatbot includes support for 16 messaging and voice channels, including SMS, RCS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Google Business Messaging, Telegram, web channel, Discord, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Voice, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. xDesk is a?conversational-based ticketing system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets?using both AI and human escalation processes.

"The CPaaS market has evolved beyond basic application programming interfaces (APIs) for messaging and voice capabilities to address more sophisticated use cases that can be tailored to market verticals. I am truly impressed with the innovation that Xenioo delivers to the market. Working together, we will increase our orchestration capabilities of omnichannel services, utilizing AI and NLP technologies," says Guillaume Van Gaver, CEO of LINK.

"New CPaaS use cases have emerged around telehealth, e-commerce, and retail. The acquisition of Xenioo by LINK will allow us to expand our offerings to a wider global customer base while continuing our development of new and innovative services to add value to the customer digitalization journey," says Gianandrea Terzi, CEO of Matelab.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of 2021.

