DGAP-Ad-hoc: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. announces bookbuilding for up to EUR 200 million private placement



16-Nov-2021 / 08:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AD-HOC RELEASE Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)



European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. announces bookbuilding for up to EUR 200 million private placement and listing on Euronext Amsterdam and targets a business combination in the European healthcare sector



Amsterdam, November 16, 2021



European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. (the "Company"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, announces the start of its private placement of up to 20 million units (the "Units"), each consisting of one share (a "Public Share") and one-third of a warrant (a "Public Warrant"), at a placement price of EUR 10 per unit for an aggregate of up to EUR 200 million. The Units will be offered to institutional investors and other investors. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, J.P. Morgan AG and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg") are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is a Joint Bookrunner and Listing, Paying and Warrant Agent. Berenberg committed to procure purchasers in the amount of EUR 60 million and will submit an order on its own account for any shortfall. Berenberg also committed to a lock-up until the announcement of the Business Combination for any shares so allocated to Berenberg. The private placement is expected to end on or before November 17, 2021. The Company is sponsored by affiliates of the Company's board of directors, Peer Schatz (former CEO of QIAGEN N.V.) as executive director as well as Dr. Cornelius Baur (McKinsey & Company Managing Partner Germany and Austria), Stefan Winners (former Executive Board Member Digital of Hubert Burda Media and former CEO of Lakestar SPAC I), Dr. Stefan Oschmann (former CEO of Merck KGaA) and Dr. Axel Herberg (former CEO of Gerresheimer AG and former Partner at Blackstone Private Equity) as non-executive directors and was established for the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more target companies or businesses with the purpose of creating a single business (the "Business Combination"). The Company intends to focus on companies or businesses with principal operations in Europe in the healthcare sector, with a special focus on the subsectors Biotechnology and Specialty Pharma, Pharma Services, Medical Technology and Medical Devices, Diagnostic and Lab Services, Bioinformatics as well as Life Science Tools. The target is envisaged to have an equity value between EUR 500 million and EUR 2 billion. The Company will have 24 months to consummate a Business Combination, otherwise it will be liquidated and distribute substantially all of its assets to its shareholders. The Public Shares (ISIN NL0015000K10, Amsterdam Stock Exchange: EHCS) and the Public Warrants (ISIN NL0015000K28, Amsterdam Stock Exchange: EHCW) will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam. Trading is expected to commence on November 18, 2021.



Contact

Peer Schatz

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.

c/o ALR Treuhand GmbH

Theresienhöhe 28

80338 Munich

Germany

info@ehc-company.com



Disclaimer



