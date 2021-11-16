This new global event,jointly held with the Smart City Expo World Congress, will gather 350 speakers, 400 exhibitors, 81 side-events and expects to welcome 10,000+ attendees during three intensive days to the mobility's international community.

Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress (TMWC) is a new global event, co-organised by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, focused on promoting the design and adoption of new sustainable urban mobility models. TMWC is being launched to create a global benchmark in the field of mobility and to go beyond a one-off event, as it will include an online knowledge platform that will be active throughout the year and an innovation hub set to bring the main players in the industry together.

Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress: The ultimate global event on sustainable and intelligent urban mobility (Graphic: EIT Urban Mobility)

EIT Urban Mobility is the largest European initiative for the transformation of urban mobility, created by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union. This European initiative benefits of the strategic partnership with Fira de Barcelona by increasing the impact of its European partnership and jointly reaching to a wider audience globally in the mobility scene. Tomorrow.Mobility represents EIT Urban Mobility's flagship event 2021, showcasing its most promising innovation projects, results, demonstrations, and supported start-ups.

TMWC will bring insights from the global mobility ecosystem gathered under one roof. Being aware of the strong ties that mobility has with other sectors, the event is co-located with Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC). More than 350 speakers will be joining alongside hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of attendees. Twelve inspiring congress sessions featuring high-level speakers from both the public and private sector will take place under the umbrella of Tomorrow.Mobility. Speakers include Maria Tsavachidis, CEO of EIT Urban Mobility President of the Board of Tomorrow.Mobility; Matthew Baldwin, Deputy Director-General for DG MOVE, European Commission; Mark Major, Senior Advisor to the Partnership on Sustainable, Low Carbon Transport (SLoCaT); Carlos Moreno, Scientific director of the Chair Entrepreneurship Territory Innovation, University Panthéon Sorbonne IAE Paris; and Anna Lisa Boni, Secretary General at Eurocities.

Dr. Maria Tsavachidis, CEO of EIT Urban Mobility President of the Advisory Board of TMWC stated that "our collaboration with Fira de Barcelona will help expand the network of innovation for urban mobility in Europe and beyond. Our goal is to foster innovation and transformation towards sustainable mobility, to decarbonise mobility, improve people's quality of life, and make Europe's economy more competitive. Bringing together the world's leaders and frontrunners in sustainable mobility under the umbrella of Tomorrow.Mobility is an important steppingstone towards this goal. It will inspire and create new opportunities for our partners, cities, startups, and their innovations

Numerous start-ups supported by EIT Urban Mobility will be showcasing their high-tech solutions at their booths and demo areas, such as: Bia Power (Autonomous Vehicles/Spain), BlockCity (Mobility Services/Hungary), Dashfactory Gmbh (Sensors Training Data/Germany), Delivers.ai (Last Mile Delivery/Turkey), Vianova (Sensors Data/France), and SmartMonkey (Green Logistics/Spain).

Several EIT Urban Mobility supported innovation projects will be featured at the Central Agora during two different sessions. One session focusing on managing shared public space, and another on how to put Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions into practice. Among the EIT Urban Mobility supported projects presented are, FURNISH, which promotes the redesign of public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Another notable project is HALLO, which creates shared urban consolidation and distribution centres through a series of pilots in Barcelona and Stockholm.

Tomorrow.Mobility, held with the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), a leading tradeshow congress on smart cities, has the initial support of over a hundred global companies and trusted institutions amongst which feature the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, Microsoft, Mastercard, ADP (Airports of Paris), the International Association of Ports and Harbours, the Port of Barcelona, Moventia, the RACC and Social Car. The event seeks to tackle the future challenges facing mobility, an industry that will be one of the main drivers of future growth, with a market volume of 60,000 million euros in 2027.

The new event, which will include a congress and exhibition area, will hold a first pilot edition in November and again in 2022. It will address current mobility challenge areas such as micromobility (electric scooters, bicycles), active mobility and the public realm, public transport, mobility providers (car sharing, air taxis), the car industry (electric, connected, and autonomous cars), last mile logistics (e-commerce deliveries, delivery drones), smart infrastructures (fleet management, geolocation, and payment systems), the energy transition towards carbon neutrality and digitisation.

The objective of Tomorrow.Mobility is to go beyond being just an event. The launch of the new show will be accompanied by the creation of a digital content platform with a global reach operating 365 days a year, turning it into the go-to global stage for urban, sustainable, and smart mobility. This platform will allow access to both live events and la carte contents divided into themes with the aim of facilitating knowledge transfer, training network.

Practical information

Dates: 16, 17 18 November 2021

16, 17 18 November 2021 Opening hours: Tue Wed: 9.00-19.00 CET Thu: 9.00-17.00 CET

Tue Wed: 9.00-19.00 CET Thu: 9.00-17.00 CET Location: Fira de Barcelona Gran Via Halls 1 2

Av. Joan Carles I, 64 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Fira de Barcelona Gran Via Halls 1 2 Av. Joan Carles I, 64 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain EIT Urban Mobility Booth Tomorrow.Mobility: Street D, Stand 174

Street D, Stand 174 Event website: www.tomorrowmobility.com

BACKGROUND

About EIT Urban Mobility

EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, aims to accelerate solutions and the transition towards a user-centric, integrated and truly multimodal transport system. As the leading European innovation community for urban mobility, EIT Urban Mobility works to avoid fragmentation by facilitating collaboration between cities, industry, academia, research and innovation to solve the most pressing mobility challenges of cities. Using cities as living labs, its industry, research and university partners will demonstrate how new technologies can work to solve real problems in real cities by transporting people, goods and waste in smarter ways.

For more information visit www.eiturbanmobility.eu

Bernadette Bergsma, Director of Communications and EU Affairs E: bernadette.bergsma@eiturbanmobility.eu T: +34 656 602 594