As of October 22, 2021, the overall solar stock market posted strong performance, with the Invesco Solar ETF leading the pack.From pv magazine 11/2021 The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) increased 9.1%, while the S&P 500 only increased by 4.3% and the DJIA only increased by 3.9%. Senator Joe Manchin informed the White House and legislative leaders that he will not support the Clean Electricity Performance Program, consequentially discouraging U.S. utilities to switch to clean energy sources such as solar. Meanwhile, solar demand continues to follow a promising track, yet the supply chain has been unable ...

