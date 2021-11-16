Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: + 620% – Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2021 | 09:17
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (590/21)

Listing of New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market


Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, company
registration number 556699-9214, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be November 23, 2021 



As of today's date the company has in total 11 000 000 shares.



Ordinary shares



Short name:               BBROOM         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15 830 000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016288476      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             240909         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556699-9214       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name         
----------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4040 Retailers       
----------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46
(0)8-463 83 00.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.