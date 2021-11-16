Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (590/21)

Listing of New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, company registration number 556699-9214, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 23, 2021 As of today's date the company has in total 11 000 000 shares. Ordinary shares Short name: BBROOM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15 830 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016288476 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 240909 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556699-9214 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0)8-463 83 00.